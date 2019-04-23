medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Hospital and Not Doctors to File FIR for Any Violence Against Doctors: New Directive

by Colleen Fleiss on  April 23, 2019 at 12:04 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

HODs of hospitals or medical institutions will file FIR against any incidents of abuse or violence by patients or their attendants, said recent directive issued by the Principal Secretary of Health and Family Welfare, Govt of NCT of Delhi.
Hospital and Not Doctors to File FIR for Any Violence Against Doctors: New Directive
Hospital and Not Doctors to File FIR for Any Violence Against Doctors: New Directive

It will be incumbent on the MS/Director of the institution to ensure that FIR is registered immediately in such cases and any non-compliance will be dealt with seriously. Speaking about this, Dr Girish Tyagi President Delhi Medical Association said that the prompt action by Chief Secretary Delhi Sh Vijay Dev Ji is an important step to combat the rising violence in the hospitals. Sh Vijay Dev was the chief guest it the annual IMA New Delhi Branch function where Dr G K Mani took over as its President and Dr Prachi Garg as the secretary.

The same process should also be adopted by the private hospitals. The DMA also has requested the Delhi government to exempt individual prescription only clinics from bio medical waste registration and single window registration for most nursing home setups.

Addressing at the function Padma Shri Awardee, Dr KK Aggarwal, President, HCFI, said, that there are three types of doctors: those who expect patients to accept what they say without questions; those who give choices to patients; and those who take time and help the patients in taking a decision. This is the discord and the number one cause of miscommunication and disputes. While the types of patients have changed very rapidly

from ignorant to enlightened, doctors are still in the first phase, where they feel that they don't need to spend time with the patient."

The first principle required for a better doctor-patient relationship is to understand that I need to spend time with the patient, explain, reason out and review.

'ALERT' is a concept that every doctor and patient must remember.

Acknowledge: When the patient enters your office, greet him/her by name and introduce yourself or your staff who would be involved in patient care.

Listen to your patient.

Explain to the patient about the disease.

Review the information given with the patient to make sure that they have been understood correctly.

Thank you: This is most important. Doctors must thank their patients for giving an opportunity to serve

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Recommended Reading

Patients Need to Trust Doctors for the Improvement of Health Care

Both the patients and the doctors need to trust each other better in order improve health care as a whole explains Anil Baijal, Delhi Lieutenant Governor.

'Meet Your ICU Doctor' Initiative Aims to Bridge Communication Gap

The growing incidence of violence against doctors has prompted the Indian Society of Critical Care Medicine to invite people for a discussion on the intensive care.

Women Doctors in Jharkhand Demand Implementation of the Medical Protection Act

The Medical Protection Act aims to protect doctors, nurses and hospitals from violent attacks - all of which are common in Jharkhand.

Delhi High Court Issues Notice to Government and Police on Security to Doctors

The bench has asked the Delhi government and police to file a status report on the steps taken to provide security to medical professionals.

What's New on Medindia

Gene Therapy More Safe and Effective for Curing Beta-thalassemia

Fish: The Best and The Worst

7 Ways How Writing by Hand Improves Brain Power
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive