Physician Moms: Link Between Household Workload, Career Dissatisfaction Identified

by Colleen Fleiss on  April 23, 2019 at 11:29 AM Women Health News
New study has examined how responsibilities at home are linked to career dissatisfaction and whether that differs by specialty.
Nearly all of the physician mothers were partnered or married and 27 percent were in procedural specialties (defined as all surgical specialties, anesthesiologists, gastroenterologists and obstetricians-gynecologists). Overall, physician mothers reported being responsible for most tasks at home compared with their spouses/partners, including child care, cooking, laundry and grocery shopping. This association wasn't observed among physician mothers in nonprocedural specialties. These data come from a voluntary membership group (the Physicians Mom Group on Facebook) and may not be representative of all physician mothers. Study authors suggest a more equitable distribution of household tasks among physician mothers and their spouses/partners or outsourcing these duties might help to sustain physician mothers in practice.

Author: Nelya Melnitchouk, M.D., M.Sc., Brigham and Women's Hospital, Harvard Medical School, Boston, and coauthors

(doi:10.1001/jamasurg.2019.0529)

Source: Eurekalert

