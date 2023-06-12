Phone Addiction Tracked by Digital Media Overuse Scale

The Digital Media Overuse Scale, or dMOS, is a new tool that employs a series of psychologically focused questions that enable to measure digital media addiction by clinicians and researchers, as new technologies emerge.
Listen to this news
0:00/0:00
Advertisement
‘The Digital Media Overuse Scale is a reliable, valid, and extendible clinical instrument capable of measuring digital media addictive scores. #phoneaddiction #dMOS #digitalmedia ’
Tweet it Now
This novel tool was developed by researchers from Binghamton University, State University of New York (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
The Digital Media Overuse Scale (dMOS): A Modular and Extendible Questionnaire for Indexing Digital Media Overuse
Go to source).
Digital Media Overuse Scale Keeps Up with Evolving TechnologiesThe rapidly evolving nature of digital media presents a challenge for those who study digital addiction - social networks like TikTok and video games like Fortnite might be popular now, but they could be irrelevant in a matter of years.
"We wanted to create a tool that was immediately useful in the clinic and lab, that reflects current understandings about how digital addiction works, that wouldn't go obsolete once the next big tech change hits," said Daniel Hipp, who co-led the study.
Hipp graduated with his PhD from Binghamton University's Infant and Child Studies lab in 2015, and has continued collaborating with his former PhD advisor and Professor of Psychology, Peter Gerhardstein, ever since.
Current tools for measuring the relationship between psychology and technology are not only outdated in the way they speak about tech; they are also often written with specific antiquated technology questions in mind.
To address this shortcoming, Hipp and Gerhardstein, together with the Digital Media Treatment and Education Center in Boulder, Colo., developed the Digital Media Overuse Scale, or dMOS. Clinicians and researchers who use the tool can be free to make their investigations as broad (i.e. social media) or as granular (i.e. Instagram) as they want for their particular use.
"Rather than focusing on the tech, we built into the scale a set of 'skeletal' questions that focus on psychology," said Hipp, now a research consultant at the Digital Media Treatment and Education Center.
"For example, one question type is 'I have trouble stopping myself from using X even when I know I should.' Replacing X with a tech domain, such as social media or gaming, we can ask the same question about several different tech domains. And we can replace X in future studies with new technology domains (i.e. TikTok-style 'shorts') as they emerge."
To test the Digital Media Overuse Scale, the researchers conducted an anonymous survey with over 1,000 college students to investigate clinically relevant behaviors and attitudes as they relate to five digital media domains: general smartphone use, internet video consumption, social media use, gaming, and pornography use.
They found the following:
"Overall, the outcome reveals that overuse is not a general thing; respondents typically reported overuse in one or a few domains only, such as social media," said Gerhardstein. "More broadly, the data paint a picture of a population using digital media substantially, and social media in particular, to a level that increases concern regarding overuse issues."
The team is currently extending the scale to two new tech domains in a follow-up study Gerhardstein's lab is conducting in continued collaboration with the Digital Media Treatment and Education Center.
They are also initiating collaborations with other researchers with an eye to improving our collective understanding of how human psychology relates to the rapidly changing landscape of digital media.
Reference :
Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
Hipp graduated with his PhD from Binghamton University's Infant and Child Studies lab in 2015, and has continued collaborating with his former PhD advisor and Professor of Psychology, Peter Gerhardstein, ever since.
Current tools for measuring the relationship between psychology and technology are not only outdated in the way they speak about tech; they are also often written with specific antiquated technology questions in mind.
To address this shortcoming, Hipp and Gerhardstein, together with the Digital Media Treatment and Education Center in Boulder, Colo., developed the Digital Media Overuse Scale, or dMOS. Clinicians and researchers who use the tool can be free to make their investigations as broad (i.e. social media) or as granular (i.e. Instagram) as they want for their particular use.
"Rather than focusing on the tech, we built into the scale a set of 'skeletal' questions that focus on psychology," said Hipp, now a research consultant at the Digital Media Treatment and Education Center.
"For example, one question type is 'I have trouble stopping myself from using X even when I know I should.' Replacing X with a tech domain, such as social media or gaming, we can ask the same question about several different tech domains. And we can replace X in future studies with new technology domains (i.e. TikTok-style 'shorts') as they emerge."
To test the Digital Media Overuse Scale, the researchers conducted an anonymous survey with over 1,000 college students to investigate clinically relevant behaviors and attitudes as they relate to five digital media domains: general smartphone use, internet video consumption, social media use, gaming, and pornography use.
They found the following:
- A majority of students demonstrate few indicators of addiction or overuse
- Use patterns were highly targeted to specific domains for specific users
- A select set of students' responses indicated attitudes and behaviors around digital media use that, if they were derived from drug use or sex, would be deemed clinically problematic
"Overall, the outcome reveals that overuse is not a general thing; respondents typically reported overuse in one or a few domains only, such as social media," said Gerhardstein. "More broadly, the data paint a picture of a population using digital media substantially, and social media in particular, to a level that increases concern regarding overuse issues."
The team is currently extending the scale to two new tech domains in a follow-up study Gerhardstein's lab is conducting in continued collaboration with the Digital Media Treatment and Education Center.
They are also initiating collaborations with other researchers with an eye to improving our collective understanding of how human psychology relates to the rapidly changing landscape of digital media.
Reference :
- The Digital Media Overuse Scale (dMOS): A Modular and Extendible Questionnaire for Indexing Digital Media Overuse - (https://tmb.apaopen.org/pub/p9ko85k2/release/1)
Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Recommended Readings
Latest Medical Gadgets
Blind individuals utilize the specific area in the brain to recognize basic faces, a function vital for sighted face processing.
Nerivio, the first-of-its-kind product for migraine in India, holds USFDA approval, is drug-free, noninvasive, and exhibits a promising safety profile.
Health-sensing wearables revolutionize healthcare, empowering control. They aid remote patient monitoring, track vital signs like heart rate, glucose, blood pressure.
The Celero Systems capsule, designed for diagnosing sleep apnea, also holds potential in detecting opioid overdoses among high-risk individuals.
A wearable wireless acoustic device records body's delicate sounds. They are useful for monitoring heart, respiration, and bowel sounds to detect abnormalities.