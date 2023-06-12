Depression, Constipation & Urinary Tract Infection: Early Signs of Multiple Sclerosis

People with conditions like depression , constipation, and urinary tract infections have a higher likelihood of developing multiple sclerosis (MS) five years before their MS diagnosis. Additionally, individuals with sexual problems, bladder infections or cystitis , autoimmune diseases , lupus, and Crohn's disease are more prone to develop MS.

