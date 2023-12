Depression, Constipation & Urinary Tract Infection: Early Signs of Multiple Sclerosis

Advertisement

Association Between Diseases and Symptoms Diagnosed in Primary Care and the Subsequent Specific Risk of Multiple Sclerosis - (https://n.neurology.org/content/early/2023/12/05/WNL.0000000000207981)

The study involved 20,174 people newly diagnosed with MS. They were each matched with three people who did not have MS of the same age and sex, for a total of 54,790 people.Then the people with MS were also compared to 30,477 people with Crohn's disease and 7,337 people with lupus. MS, Crohn's disease, and lupus are all autoimmune diseases. They all affect women more often than men and affect young adults.Then researchers used the medical records database to see whether the participants had any of 113 diseases and symptoms in the five years before and after their diagnosis, or before that matching date for the people who did not have an autoimmune disease.For depression, 14% of the people with MS had prescriptions for antidepressants five years before diagnosis, compared to 10% of the people who did not have MS. By five years after diagnosis, 37% of people with MS had antidepressant prescriptions, compared to 19% of those without MS."Of course, not everyone who has these symptoms will go on to develop MS," Louapre said. "We're hoping that eventually, these early signs will help us understand the biological mechanisms that occur in the body before the actual symptoms of the disease develop."A limitation of the study was that data was not available for other factors that could influence people's risk of developing MS, such as education level, ethnicity, and socioeconomic status.Source: Eurekalert