Americans Struggle to Keep Up Healthy Habits in Holiday Season

Ohio State survey finds Americans struggle to maintain healthy habits during the holiday season - (https://wexnermedical.osu.edu/mediaroom/pressreleaselisting/americans-struggle-maintain-healthy-habits-during-holiday-season)



To make it through the holiday season with healthy habits intact, Bawer suggests trying to stick to a normal routine as much as possible while giving yourself some grace."Once you're out of a routine, which typically happens around the holidays, it's really hard to get back on track partly because the motivation is no longer there," said Bawer. When the invitations start to pile up and decadent menus feel tempting, Bawer offers this advice, "Remember that it's OK to say no."To keep healthy habits in check, try the following:When it comes to sustaining healthy eating habits, it's important to plan ahead. If you have an evening event, don't starve yourself all day. Eat a high protein, low carb meal earlier in the day so you don't overeat. You can indulge with a favorite dish or dessert but it's OK to say no to sampling every entrée or treat so you're not eating excess calories at each event.Try to keep the same exercise schedule. If an obligation prevents you from going to a fitness center or going for a run, be flexible. It's OK to say no to the gym and consider doing an activity with family and friends that keeps you moving like going for a walk or playing a game of basketball.Go to sleep and wake up at your normal times, even when traveling. Limit the use of supplements like melatonin, as long-term use can disrupt healthy sleep-wake cycles. It's OK to say no to some invitations if you feel like you're going to overextend yourself.People may drink more during the holidays but binge drinking is never a healthy choice. Binge drinking is when a man consumes five drinks or a woman consumes four drinks in one sitting. It's OK to say no to excessive drinking. If you do drink, try to stick to the recommended two drinks for men or one drink for women. Avoid drinking on an empty stomach and drink plenty of water."Small, consistent changes and slowly adding to them can help you reach your health goals," Bawer said.Source: Eurekalert