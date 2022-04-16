About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Is TikTok Affecting Kids Attention Span?

by Hannah Joy on April 16, 2022 at 12:30 PM
Font : A-A+

Is TikTok Affecting Kids Attention Span?

TikTok and other fast-paced video apps have drastically reduced the attention span of the youth and young children, as the platforms provide short, 15 second, videos, warns an expert from Oxford University.

According to James Williams, an ethicist at Oxford, Chinese short-video making app TikTok is like a "candy store" full of "immediate pleasure", Wall Street Journal reported.

Advertisement


"It's like we've made kids live in a candy store and then we tell them to ignore all that candy and eat a plate of vegetables," Williams was quoted as saying.

"We have an endless flow of immediate pleasures that's unprecedented in human history," he added.

Williams noted this could leave children struggling to focus on everyday tasks.
Advertisement

Prefrontal cortex is the area of the brain that helps humans control focus. While adults are able to fully use it, children cannot as the brain is still not fully developed until the age of 25.

Scientists warn that if the brain becomes accustomed to 'constant changes' - like those in the digital world - it finds it difficult to stay focused, Daily Mail reported.

The short-video platform was also an instant success in India soon after it launched in September 2016. Though it was banned in the country in June 2020, over national security issues, several homegrown short-form video platforms hurriedly filled the vacuum. They now collectively attract over 240 million active monthly users.

To take on TikTok, Meta, formerly Facebook, had also launched Reels on Instagram. With Reels, one can record and edit 15-30 second multi-clip videos with audio, effects and new creative tools.

TikTok and others draw users by monitoring which videos they spend the longest watching, and then showing them more videos similar to these.

Studies show that when users watch these it activates centers of the brain involved in addiction, further making it harder to put down the app.

TikTok is the second most popular social media platform among children in the US, after YouTube, with around 60 percent of those aged 12 to 15 using it weekly.

A TikTok spokeswoman told WSJ that the app had recently made changes to curb extensive use of the app, including blocking users under-15 from receiving notifications beyond 9 p.m. and sending them regular reminders to take a break, the report said.



Source: IANS
Advertisement

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
XE Variant of Omicron Strain May Lead to Fourth Wave of Pandemic 
XE Variant of Omicron Strain May Lead to Fourth Wave of Pandemic 
Mental Health Secrets of Ramadan Fasting
Mental Health Secrets of Ramadan Fasting
Evaluating the Difference Between Postpartum Psychosis and Depression
Evaluating the Difference Between Postpartum Psychosis and Depression
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Height and Weight-Kids 

Recommended Reading
Experts Say TikTokers Use a Method That Is Not Advised While Tanning
Experts Say TikTokers Use a Method That Is Not Advised While Tanning
Experts and doctors, unlike TikTokers, are warning that the nasal spray is made with unregulated ......
How Does the COVID-19 Pandemic Change Children’s Relationships With Social Media?
How Does the COVID-19 Pandemic Change Children’s Relationships With Social Media?
A shift in consciousness about healthy activities as the foundation and making sure screen time is ....
Social Media Use and Adolescent Life: What's the Impact?
Social Media Use and Adolescent Life: What's the Impact?
A new study shows the link between social media use and the mental well-being of adolescents is ......

Most Popular on Medindia

Daily Calorie Requirements Diaphragmatic Hernia Selfie Addiction Calculator Color Blindness Calculator Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Noscaphene (Noscapine) Sanatogen Drug Side Effects Calculator Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE