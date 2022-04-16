Is TikTok Affecting Kids Attention Span?

Advertisement

"We have an endless flow of immediate pleasures that's unprecedented in human history," he added.Williams noted this could leave children struggling to focus on everyday tasks.Prefrontal cortex is the area of the brain that helps humans control focus. While adults are able to fully use it, children cannot as the brain is still not fully developed until the age of 25.Scientists warn that if the brain becomes accustomed to 'constant changes' - like those in the digital world - it finds it difficult to stay focused, Daily Mail reported.The short-video platform was also an instant success in India soon after it launched in September 2016. Though it was banned in the country in June 2020, over national security issues, several homegrown short-form video platforms hurriedly filled the vacuum. They now collectively attract over 240 million active monthly users.To take on TikTok, Meta, formerly Facebook, had also launched Reels on Instagram. With Reels, one can record and edit 15-30 second multi-clip videos with audio, effects and new creative tools.TikTok and others draw users by monitoring which videos they spend the longest watching, and then showing them more videos similar to these.Studies show that when users watch these it activates centers of the brain involved in addiction, further making it harder to put down the app.TikTok is the second most popular social media platform among children in the US, after YouTube, with around 60 percent of those aged 12 to 15 using it weekly.A TikTok spokeswoman told WSJ that the app had recently made changes to curb extensive use of the app, including blocking users under-15 from receiving notifications beyond 9 p.m. and sending them regular reminders to take a break, the report said.Source: IANS