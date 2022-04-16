Organ Transplant Added Under CM Chiranjeevi Health Scheme

Advertisement

After the addition of new packages in Chiranjeevi Health Insurance scheme, its scope has become more wide.People will also be able to get costly treatment of such diseases free of cost.State Health Minister Parsadi Lal Meena said five packages of cochlear implant, nine of bone marrow transplant, eight of liver transplant and seven of heart transplant have been added to the packages of the scheme.Private hospitals associated with the scheme can apply online to add these packages to them.According to the budget announcement, now the annual medical insurance amount has also been increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh under the scheme.Source: IANS