Exploring Omega-3 Supplements' Impact on Children's Brain Development

by Colleen Fleiss on May 4 2024 10:52 PM

Researchers are investigating the impact of omega-3 supplements on children's behavior, mood, and mental well-being. This groundbreaking study holds significant implications for both health and education.
Omega-3 fatty acids found in fish and seafood are essential for proper brain function and development in children. As the body can’t reliably make these, they must be supplied through diet.

Addressing Omega-3 Deficiencies in UK Children

With most children in the UK consuming less than half the recommended intake of omega-3 fats, a team led by the University’s School of Psychology has received an £81,000 grant to investigate whether omega-3 supplements can help.

The study is being independently funded by The Waterloo Foundation and is a collaboration with Food and Behaviour (FAB) Research, a UK-based charity dedicated to advancing scientific research into the links between nutrition and human behavior.

The team is looking for children aged 6-12 from the mainland of the United Kingdom to take part in the study, which can be completed entirely online, with participants given a three-month supply of easy-to-swallow supplements in the post.

Parents and guardians will also be asked to complete questionnaires on their children’s behavior before and after taking the supplements, noting any changes in behavior, including mood and sleep.

Dr Hayley Young, Principal Investigator of the project, said: “Dietary omega-3 deficiencies have become the norm in UK children, despite the critical importance of these nutrients for mental as well as physical health and wellbeing. And we already know that a lack of sufficient omega-3 predicts the behavior, mood and learning difficulties of many different children.

“Previous trials have shown that increasing omega-3 intakes can benefit at least some children, whether or not their difficulties meet full criteria for conditions like ADHD or autism. This new trial will help us find out which children may actually benefit most and how they might best be identified.”

Source-Eurekalert
