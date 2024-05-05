Hundreds Hospitalized in Vietnam for Food Poisoning

What is Food Poisoning?



Over the past few days, a total of 487 individuals in Vietnam's southern Dong Nai province were hospitalized after consuming bread from a local eatery.Symptoms of food poisoning can vary but often include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, fever, and sometimes dehydration. The severity and duration of symptoms depend on the type of contaminant and the individual's health status. Prompt medical attention may be necessary for severe cases to prevent complications.Among the cases, 19 have recovered and returned home. Two cases remain in critical condition while others are recovering with less severe symptoms of suspected food poisoning, Xinhua news agency reported.Vietnam's food safety department under the health ministry on Friday ordered an investigation into the case.Located on Tran Quang Dieu Street in Long Khanh town, Bang, the Vietnamese bread eatery sold 1,100 loaves of bread on April 30.The next day, many of its customers developed food poisoning symptoms of vomiting, diarrhea, fever, or abdominal pain, VnExpress reported. The eatery's operation has been suspended for investigation.Source-IANS