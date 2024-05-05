About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Hundreds Hospitalized in Vietnam for Food Poisoning

by Colleen Fleiss on May 5 2024 12:44 PM

Hundreds Hospitalized in Vietnam for Food Poisoning
Over the past few days, a total of 487 individuals in Vietnam's southern Dong Nai province were hospitalized after consuming bread from a local eatery.

What is Food Poisoning?

Food poisoning, () also known as foodborne illness, occurs when someone consumes contaminated food or beverages. This contamination can be due to bacteria, viruses, parasites, or toxins produced by microorganisms. Symptoms of food poisoning can vary but often include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain, fever, and sometimes dehydration. The severity and duration of symptoms depend on the type of contaminant and the individual's health status. Prompt medical attention may be necessary for severe cases to prevent complications.

Food Poisoning Symptom Evaluation
Food Poisoning Symptom Evaluation
Food poisoning is the infection caused due to consumption of contaminated food. Food contamination can happen at any time during handling of food, its preparation or storage.
Among the cases, 19 have recovered and returned home. Two cases remain in critical condition while others are recovering with less severe symptoms of suspected food poisoning, Xinhua news agency reported.

Vietnam's food safety department under the health ministry on Friday ordered an investigation into the case.

Located on Tran Quang Dieu Street in Long Khanh town, Bang, the Vietnamese bread eatery sold 1,100 loaves of bread on April 30.

Fact Sheet on Food Poisoning
Fact Sheet on Food Poisoning
Consuming foods that have been contaminated with pathogens such as E.coli, Salmonella or Campylobacter, can cause food poisoning.
The next day, many of its customers developed food poisoning symptoms of vomiting, diarrhea, fever, or abdominal pain, VnExpress reported. The eatery's operation has been suspended for investigation.

Reference:
  1. Food poisoning - Symptoms and causes - (https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/food-poisoning/symptoms-causes/syc-20356230)
Source-IANS
Abdominal/Stomach Pain in Children
Abdominal/Stomach Pain in Children
Abdominal pain in children is common, often resolving without treatment. Causes include infections, bowel issues, and more.
Quiz on Diarrhea
Quiz on Diarrhea
Diarrhea is the second leading cause of death among children below 5 years of age.Test your knowledge on this potentially fatal but easily preventable and treatable condition by taking this ...

Recommended Readings
Latest General Health News
View All
Advertisement