WHO Declares Global Emergency for Encephalitis

by Swethapriya Sampath on Feb 28 2025 3:49 PM

WHO declares a global health emergency due to encephalitis, emphasizing prevention, vaccines, and improved healthcare response to reduce risks and fatalities.

WHO Declares Global Emergency for Encephalitis
World Health Organization (WHO) has declared a global health emergency following the increasing number of encephalitis cases worldwide (1 Trusted Source
WHO launches new technical brief on encephalitis

Go to source).
Encephalitis can lead to severe health issues, so it is important to raise awareness about its risks to prevent further deaths and disabilities.

What You Should Know about Japanese Encephalitis - Types, Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis & Treatment
Japanese encephalitis is a mosquito borne viral disease associated with inflammation of the brain.

What is Encephalitis?

Encephalitis is inflammation in the brain caused by an infection or an autoimmune response. Symptoms of encephalitis can range from mild fever and headache to severe neurological problems like seizures, confusion, and even coma. In the most extreme cases, encephalitis can lead to death. Infants, aged people, and individuals with weakened immune systems are more vulnerable to the disease.

Despite the serious nature of encephalitis, it is an overlooked neurological condition worldwide. According to health experts, encephalitis is the cause of thousands of deaths and disabilities every year. The World Health Organization’s declaration of encephalitis as a global health emergency aims to increase awareness and improve prevention, diagnosis, and treatment. The rising number of cases and the low awareness harms public health.

Strategies to Manage Encephalitis

The strategies given by WHO are:
  1. Implementing vaccination programs to protect against viruses like measles, mumps, and Japanese encephalitis.
  2. Strengthening surveillance systems to track encephalitis cases more accurately, allowing for better response to outbreaks.
  3. Develop faster diagnostic tools and more effective treatments to reduce fatalities and long-term neurological damage.
  4. Providing better aftercare and rehabilitation support for survivors who may experience lasting effects.
While encephalitis can affect anyone, vaccination against preventable viruses is one of the most effective ways to prevent encephalitis. Staying aware of the outbreaks in your area and following public health recommendations can also help protect you and your community from the disease.

Reference:
  1. WHO launches new technical brief on encephalitis - (https://www.who.int/news/item/17-02-2025-who-launches-new-technical-brief-on-encephalitis)


Japanese Encephalitis Outbreak: Center to Send a Team of Health Experts to Assam
Japanese Encephalitis Outbreak: Center to Send a Team of Health Experts to Assam
All districts of the state have been covered under the child vaccination campaign (one to 15 years) and 12 districts under the adult vaccination campaign.

