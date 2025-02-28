WHO Declares Global Emergency for Encephalitis

WHO declares a global health emergency due to encephalitis, emphasizing prevention, vaccines, and improved healthcare response to reduce risks and fatalities.

WHO launches new technical brief on encephalitis



What is Encephalitis?

Strategies to Manage Encephalitis

Implementing vaccination programs to protect against viruses like measles, mumps, and Japanese encephalitis. Strengthening surveillance systems to track encephalitis cases more accurately, allowing for better response to outbreaks. Develop faster diagnostic tools and more effective treatments to reduce fatalities and long-term neurological damage. Providing better aftercare and rehabilitation support for survivors who may experience lasting effects.

