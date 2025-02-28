Karolinska University Hospital: Europe`s Best Hospital, Fifth Globally

Karolinska University Hospital ranks fifth globally and first in Europe for outstanding healthcare and patient care excellence.



Karolinska’s Global Ranking and Recognition

Top Hospitals in the World

Ranking Methodology

Recommendations from healthcare sector experts, including doctors and healthcare managers. Results from patient surveys, focusing on care quality and information provided. Key quality indicators, such as waiting times, patient safety, and hygiene practices. Use of patient-reported outcomes, measuring patients' perceived benefits and quality of life after treatment.

2020: 10th place

2021: 7th place

2022: 8th place

2023: 6th place

2024: 7th place

2025: 5th place

Karolinska University Hospital has been ranked the fifth-best hospital in the world and recognized as the best hospital in Europe for the second time.This list has been published by Newsweek’s global list of the World’s Best Hospitals and it is the highest for Karolinska since the hospital first appeared on the top list in 2020.The hospital is recognized for its world-leading healthcare, research, and education, contributed by its employees. Christophe Pedroletti, CEO of Karolinska, emphasized that the hospital's success is the efforts of all employees who work together to provide exceptional patient care.Karolinska stands out because of its treatment outcomes and consistent positive feedback from patients. Christophe Pedroletti highlighted that the hospital’s success is not just about being a world-class healthcare provider, but also about making a real difference in the lives of its patients. The hospital’s commitment to high-quality care has made it achieve this position.While the Mayo Clinic and Cleveland Clinic in the United States take the top spots, Karolinska University Hospital ranks fifth, making it the highest-ranked hospital in Europe. The other hospitals in the global top 10 include Toronto General in Canada, Johns Hopkins Hospital in the U.S., Charité in Berlin, and Universitätsspital Zürich in Switzerland.Pedroletti pointed out that the best hospitals around the world share common traits, such as attracting skilled and solution-oriented staff, fostering creativity, and embracing new medical technologies. Karolinska’s close collaboration with Karolinska Institutet, a leading medical university, plays a key role in its success.Karolinska’s leadership philosophy is another important factor contributing to its success. Karolinska embraces a decentralized leadership model, allowing decisions to be made by those who are closest to patient care. This encourages collaboration within the organization, ultimately benefiting the patients. While not all decisions can be decentralized, this leadership model has played a significant role in the hospital’s remarkable results.Newsweek’s ranking of the World’s Best Hospitals is based on four main criteria:In total, seven Swedish hospitals occupied the Newsweek list. Sahlgrenska University Hospital in Gothenburg ranked 69th, and Uppsala University Hospital secured the 82nd position.Karolinska University Hospital’s position in the World’s Best Hospitals rankings over the years:Commitment to excellence in healthcare has been their key to success and securing the fifth position globally.Source-Medindia