Vaping alongside smoking can be a promising path to quitting smoke and crucially increases the tobacco abstinence.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Patterns of e-cigarette use and smoking cessation outcomes: Secondary analysis of a large RCT to inform clinical advice



Go to source Trusted Source

TOP INSIGHT Did You Know?

Can #vaping while #smoking honestly help you quit? Over 10% of #e_cigarette users had moved to e-liquids with #nicotine_free flavors by one year, showing moderate #nicotine_weaning may be achieved through vaping. #vaping_research #dual_use #smoking_cessation #publichealth #e_cigarettes

Vaping Boosts Smoking Cessation Rates at Four weeks and One Year

How Vaping Promotes Actual Harm Reduction and Smoking Cessation

Vaping Provides a Track to Halt Nicotine Dependency

Patterns of e-cigarette use and smoking cessation outcomes: Secondary analysis of a large RCT to inform clinical advice - (https://academic.oup.com/ntr/advance-article/doi/10.1093/ntr/ntaf240/8374747)

compared to those who only smoked.The findings come from a significant study led by Queen Mary University of London and published in.(The vaping research examined the data from 886 adult smokers over one year and established thethan people who continued to smoke without vaping.Importantly, dual users who did not manage to stop smoking altogether were far more likely to substantially reduce their smoking rate and their objectively measured intake of chemicals in cigarette smoke, than unsuccessful quitters who did not vape.Dr. Francesca Pesola, Senior Lecturer in Statistics at Queen Mary and lead author of the study said: ‘’.Dr. Peter Hajek, Professor of Clinical Psychology, Director of the Health and Lifestyle Research Unit at Queen Mary and co-lead author of the study said: ‘Smokers (and clinicians) sometimes believe that if smokers do not manage to stop smoking soon after starting vaping, they should stop using e-cigarettes to avoid ‘dual use’.These results show thataltogether.’. This can explain why vaping helps smokers quit and why dual users find it easier to smoke less and eventually stop.. By one year, around one in 10 people using e-cigarettes had shifted to nicotine-free e-liquids. Smokers may benefit from knowing that vaping can provide an avenue to gradually wean themselves off nicotine.Tobacco flavoured e-liquid was unpopular and seems to have been less helpful than other flavours. All participants were initially given tobacco-flavoured e-liquid, but most quickly switched to other flavours such as fruit; and those who stuck with tobacco flavour were less likely to remain smoke-free at one year.a person can take to improve their health.Source-Eurekalert