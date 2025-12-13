Vaping alongside smoking can be a promising path to quitting smoke and crucially increases the tobacco abstinence.
People who use vaping and smoking altogether not only slashed their intake of harmful chemicals like tobacco but were also probably to quit smoking eventually compared to those who only smoked. The findings come from a significant study led by Queen Mary University of London and published in Nicotine & Tobacco Research.(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
The vaping research examined the data from 886 adult smokers over one year and established the links from patterns of e-cigarette use to long-term smoking cessation success.
Vaping Boosts Smoking Cessation Rates at Four weeks and One YearSmokers who were still smoking after they started their quit attempt but also used an e-cigarette were more likely to stop smoking at four weeks and at one year than people who continued to smoke without vaping.
Importantly, dual users who did not manage to stop smoking altogether were far more likely to substantially reduce their smoking rate and their objectively measured intake of chemicals in cigarette smoke, than unsuccessful quitters who did not vape.
Dr. Francesca Pesola, Senior Lecturer in Statistics at Queen Mary and lead author of the study said: ‘The sooner smokers quit the better, but for those who find it difficult to stop smoking abruptly, vaping can help with doing it gradually over time’.
How Vaping Promotes Actual Harm Reduction and Smoking CessationDr. Peter Hajek, Professor of Clinical Psychology, Director of the Health and Lifestyle Research Unit at Queen Mary and co-lead author of the study said: ‘Smokers (and clinicians) sometimes believe that if smokers do not manage to stop smoking soon after starting vaping, they should stop using e-cigarettes to avoid ‘dual use’.
These results show that dual use promotes genuine harm reduction and that it can be a useful step to stopping smoking altogether.’
People who used e-cigarettes experienced lower urges to smoke than those using nicotine replacement therapy. This can explain why vaping helps smokers quit and why dual users find it easier to smoke less and eventually stop.
Vaping Provides a Track to Halt Nicotine DependencyMost e-cigarette users started on high nicotine strengths and moved to lower strengths over time. By one year, around one in 10 people using e-cigarettes had shifted to nicotine-free e-liquids. Smokers may benefit from knowing that vaping can provide an avenue to gradually wean themselves off nicotine.
Tobacco flavoured e-liquid was unpopular and seems to have been less helpful than other flavours. All participants were initially given tobacco-flavoured e-liquid, but most quickly switched to other flavours such as fruit; and those who stuck with tobacco flavour were less likely to remain smoke-free at one year.
Approximately 11.9 per cent of adults in the UK smoke and quitting smoking remains one of the most effective steps a person can take to improve their health.
