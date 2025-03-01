Texas Measles Outbreak Grows to 146 Cases

Texas measles outbreak reaches 146 cases, claiming a child's life in the state's worst surge in decades.



in decades, with 146 confirmed cases reported across multiple counties.The outbreak, which began in late January, has primarily affected unvaccinated children and has resulted in the tragic death of a young child—marking the first measles-related fatality in the U.S. since 2015.According to Texas health officials, the epicenter of the outbreak is Gaines County, where a Mennonite community with historically low vaccination rates has been significantly impacted. The virus has since spread to neighboring areas, including parts of New Mexico.While many cases resolve without complications, measles can lead to severe health issues such as pneumonia, encephalitis, and even death, particularly in young children and immunocompromised individuals.The Texas Department of State Health Services, alongside federal agencies such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), is actively working to contain the outbreak.public health officials are urging people to verify their vaccination status and ensure they have received the recommended doses of theDespite efforts to boost immunization rates, vaccine hesitancy remains a concern. Health experts are emphasizing the critical role of vaccinations in preventing future outbreaks and protecting public health.Source-Medindia