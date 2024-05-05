Pediatricians Vs. ChatGPT: Assessing Developmental Delays



‘Relying on #ChatGPT for assessing #childdevelopment delays is cautioned against, as recent research indicates its limitations compared to pediatricians.’

ChatGPT Not Reliable For Child Development Delays

Advertisement

Cease seeking developmental assessments from ChatGPT for your child. Recent research indicates thatAI chatbots like ChatGPT have lately been used in the healthcare industry but these are still early days for the technology to give accurate answers.In the new study,The research looked at 108 different concerns in children up to five-years-old.“This study reveals how pediatricians may have more conviction than ChatGPT when it comes to denoting certain developmental delays as abnormal,” said Joseph G Barile, research assistant at Cohen Children’s Medical Center in the US.While ChatGPT showed higher concern than physicians in only 5 percent of cases, pediatricians identified approximately 30 percent more potential developmental delays than the AI chatbot.Overall, ChatGPT made different conclusions about the abnormality of a potential delay than pediatricians 41 percent of the time.ChatGPT and pediatricians were most inconsistent with social, emotional, and behavioral concerns rather than physical, and for children older than one, the study noted.Source-IANS