About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Pediatricians Vs. ChatGPT: Assessing Developmental Delays

by Colleen Fleiss on May 5 2024 4:22 PM

Pediatricians Vs. ChatGPT: Assessing Developmental Delays
Cease seeking developmental assessments from ChatGPT for your child. Recent research indicates that AI tools such as ChatGPT do not match pediatricians' expertise in identifying developmental delays.
AI chatbots like ChatGPT have lately been used in the healthcare industry but these are still early days for the technology to give accurate answers.

Artificial intelligence in Healthcare
Artificial intelligence in Healthcare
Artificial intelligence (AI) in healthcare is the discipline using data intensive computer based solutions to improve patient care and outcome.
In the new study, ChatGPT displayed lower concern than physicians in 36 percent of potential developmental delays. The research looked at 108 different concerns in children up to five-years-old.

ChatGPT Not Reliable For Child Development Delays

“This study reveals how pediatricians may have more conviction than ChatGPT when it comes to denoting certain developmental delays as abnormal,” said Joseph G Barile, research assistant at Cohen Children’s Medical Center in the US.

While ChatGPT showed higher concern than physicians in only 5 percent of cases, pediatricians identified approximately 30 percent more potential developmental delays than the AI chatbot.

Test Your Knowledge on Artificial Intelligence
Test Your Knowledge on Artificial Intelligence
Artificial intelligence (AI) or machine intelligence refers to the intelligence displayed by computers or robots in contrast to the natural intelligence exhibited by humans. It is considered one of the major advancements of the 4th industrial ...
Overall, ChatGPT made different conclusions about the abnormality of a potential delay than pediatricians 41 percent of the time.

ChatGPT and pediatricians were most inconsistent with social, emotional, and behavioral concerns rather than physical, and for children older than one, the study noted.

Advertisement
Quiz on Baby Development Milestones - Age 1 to 4 years
Quiz on Baby Development Milestones - Age 1 to 4 years
Are you wondering if your bundle of joy is growing and developing normally? Then take this quiz on baby development milestones. Do note that this quiz is only a guide and not the last word on baby development milestones. ...
Source-IANS
ChatGPT's Limitations in Evaluating Heart Risk
ChatGPT's Limitations in Evaluating Heart Risk
ChatGPT's predictions for chest pain cases were inconsistent, offering varied heart risk assessments ranging from low to intermediate, and occasionally high risk.

Latest News on IT in Healthcare
View All
Advertisement