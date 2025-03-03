About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Rajinikanth-Style Surgery Saves 70-Year-Old's Life in Madurai

by Naina Bhargava on Mar 3 2025 11:55 AM

A 70-year-old man’s life was saved with a successful endovascular repair for abdominal aortic aneurysm, similar to the procedure done for actor Rajinikanth.

Rajinikanth-Style Surgery Saves 70-Year-Old`s Life in Madurai
Doctors at Meenakshi Super Speciality Hospital in Madurai successfully carried out an endovascular repair on a 70-year-old man diagnosed with an abdominal aortic aneurysm, a life-threatening bulge in the main blood vessel of his abdomen that could have ruptured at any moment, risking his life (1 Trusted Source
'Rajinikanth surgery' for a 70-yr-old patient at Meenakshi Super Speciality Hospital in Madurai; Doctors perform endovascular repair successfully

Go to source).
In October 2024, a minimally invasive endovascular repair was successfully performed on a male patient from Mudukalathur, similar to the procedure done for superstar Rajinikanth at a private hospital in Chennai the previous year.

Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm - Causes, Types, Symptoms, Complications, Diagnosis & Treatment
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm - Causes, Types, Symptoms, Complications, Diagnosis & Treatment
The dilatation and localized bulging of a part of aorta in the abdominal part of patient’s body owing to weakness of its walls is called abdominal aortic aneurysm.

Press Conference on Successful EVAR Procedure

A press conference was held in Madurai on February 28th, 2025, where the cardiology team and vascular experts discussed the successful Endovascular Aortic Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) performed on a male patient at Meenakshi Super Speciality Hospital. The media briefing was led by Dr. R. Sivakumar, Head of the Department, Institute of Cardiac Sciences, along with Dr. Prabhu Kumarappan Chidambaram, vascular surgeon, Dr. N. Ganesan, senior consultant, Institute of Cardiac Sciences, Dr. M. Sampath Kumar, senior consultant, Dr. Selvamani, senior consultant, Dr. Jeyapandian, senior consultant, Dr. Thomas Xavier, associate consultant, and Dr. S. Kumar, Head of the Department, Cardiac Anaesthesiology.

At the press meet, the medical team shared, “We know actor Rajinikanth underwent a similar surgery in a Chennai hospital last year. Our patient received the same procedure, and he’s now doing well, attending follow-up appointments. This is an endovascular repair, and the advanced EVAR technique used at our hospital offers a major advantage—only local anesthesia was required. We also used specialized closure devices at the groin entry points. The senior patient has completed his three-month follow-up and is now back to normal.”

Dr. Sivakumar and Dr. Prabhu explained that the patient arrived at the hospital with severe abdominal pain. After a thorough diagnosis, it was discovered that he had a large and dangerous bulge in his abdominal aorta, measuring 7.2 cm.

Super Star Rajinikanth Undergoes Heart Surgery
Super Star Rajinikanth Undergoes Heart Surgery
Super star of South Indian cinema, Rajinikanth underwent Carotid artery revascularization after complaining of uneasiness and breathlessness.
"Thanks to the advanced treatment facilities available at Meenakshi Super Speciality Hospital in Madurai, a precise endovascular repair was successfully performed," Dr. Prabhu added.

Reference:
  1. ‘Rajinikanth surgery’ for a 70-yr-old patient at Meenakshi Super Speciality Hospital in Madurai; Doctors perform endovascular repair successfully - (https://www.lotustimes.org/2025/03/01/rajinikanth-surgery-for-a-70-yr-old-patient-at-meenakshi-super-speciality-hospital-in-madurai-doctors-perform-endovascular-repair-successfully/)

Source-Medindia
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm - Causes, Types, Symptoms, Complications, Diagnosis & Treatment
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm - Causes, Types, Symptoms, Complications, Diagnosis & Treatment
The dilatation and localized bulging of a part of aorta in the abdominal part of patient’s body owing to weakness of its walls is called abdominal aortic aneurysm.
Smokers are at an Elevated Risk of Developing Abdominal Aortic Aneurysms
Smokers are at an Elevated Risk of Developing Abdominal Aortic Aneurysms
People who smoke may be nearly twice as likely to develop an abdominal aortic aneurysm than the general population, revealed a new study.

Latest General Health News
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional