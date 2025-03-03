Rajinikanth-Style Surgery Saves 70-Year-Old`s Life in Madurai

A 70-year-old man’s life was saved with a successful endovascular repair for abdominal aortic aneurysm, similar to the procedure done for actor Rajinikanth.
Doctors at Meenakshi Super Speciality Hospital in Madurai successfully carried out an endovascular repair on a 70-year-old man diagnosed with an abdominal aortic aneurysm, a life-threatening bulge in the main blood vessel of his abdomen that could have ruptured at any moment, risking his life (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Go to source). In October 2024, a minimally invasive endovascular repair was successfully performed on a male patient from Mudukalathur, similar to the procedure done for superstar Rajinikanth at a private hospital in Chennai the previous year.
‘Did You Know?
Abdominal aortic aneurysms are more likely to develop if you're over 60, a smoker, have high blood pressure, or are of Caucasian ethnicity. #medindia #abdomen #aneurysm’
Press Conference on Successful EVAR ProcedureA press conference was held in Madurai on February 28th, 2025, where the cardiology team and vascular experts discussed the successful Endovascular Aortic Aneurysm Repair (EVAR) performed on a male patient at Meenakshi Super Speciality Hospital. The media briefing was led by Dr. R. Sivakumar, Head of the Department, Institute of Cardiac Sciences, along with Dr. Prabhu Kumarappan Chidambaram, vascular surgeon, Dr. N. Ganesan, senior consultant, Institute of Cardiac Sciences, Dr. M. Sampath Kumar, senior consultant, Dr. Selvamani, senior consultant, Dr. Jeyapandian, senior consultant, Dr. Thomas Xavier, associate consultant, and Dr. S. Kumar, Head of the Department, Cardiac Anaesthesiology.
At the press meet, the medical team shared, “We know actor Rajinikanth underwent a similar surgery in a Chennai hospital last year. Our patient received the same procedure, and he’s now doing well, attending follow-up appointments. This is an endovascular repair, and the advanced EVAR technique used at our hospital offers a major advantage—only local anesthesia was required. We also used specialized closure devices at the groin entry points. The senior patient has completed his three-month follow-up and is now back to normal.”
Dr. Sivakumar and Dr. Prabhu explained that the patient arrived at the hospital with severe abdominal pain. After a thorough diagnosis, it was discovered that he had a large and dangerous bulge in his abdominal aorta, measuring 7.2 cm.
"Thanks to the advanced treatment facilities available at Meenakshi Super Speciality Hospital in Madurai, a precise endovascular repair was successfully performed," Dr. Prabhu added.
