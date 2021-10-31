About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Super Star Rajinikanth Undergoes Heart Surgery

by Colleen Fleiss on October 31, 2021 at 7:16 PM
Super star of South Indian cinema, Rajinikanth underwent carotid artery revascularization after complaining of uneasiness and breathlessness. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin paid a visit to the Kauvery hospital in Chennai to meet the ailing super star of South Indian cinema, Rajinikanth.

On October 29, the Kauveri hospital had issued a medical bulletin stating that the superstar underwent carotid artery revascularization.

The statement said, "Mr Rajinikanth was admitted in Kauvery hospital, Alwarpet, Chennai on October 28 following an episode of giddiness. He was thoroughly examined by an expert team of doctors and was advised to undergo Carotid artery revascularization. The procedure was performed successfully today (October 29) and he is recovering well. He is likely to be discharged from the hospital in a few days."

The latest movie of the superstar, Annaatthe is to be released globally on Deepavali day, November 4.

Meanwhile, fans of Rajinikanth conducted special poojas for his speedy recovery at Tirupakyandram Murugan temple at Madurai on Sunday by breaking 108 coconuts and also performing 'Man Soru' (eating from the floor).

The fans also performed special poojas for the success of his upcoming movie Annaatthe.

Source: IANS
