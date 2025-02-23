About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Autism Vs. ADHD: Injury Risk Disparity in Children

by Colleen Fleiss on Feb 23 2025 11:59 PM

Autism affects social skills and communication, while ADHD impacts focus and impulse control.

Autism Vs. ADHD: Injury Risk Disparity in Children
A recent study in JAMA Network Open suggests that children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) may have a lower risk of injuries than those with Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). ()

Examining Injury Risks in ASD, ADHD, and Control Groups

Researchers from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Clalit Health Services, and Loewenstein Rehabilitation Medical Center analyzed data from 325,412 children born between 2005 and 2009 in Israel. They compared injury rates among children with ASD, ADHD, both ASD and ADHD (ASD+ADHD), and typically developing children.

Autism
Autism
Autism is a neurodevelopmental disorder typically characterized by impaired social and communication skills combined with repetitive movements.
  • Children with ADHD alone had the highest rates of ED visits due to any type of injuries.
  • Children with ASD had higher rates of ED visits due to inhalation and ingestion injuries but lower rates of orthopedic or animal-inflicted injuries.
  • Unexpected Finding: Children with ASD, including those with co-occurring ADHD, had similar or lower injury rates compared to typically developing children.
  • Anxiety: The researchers suggest that anxiety, a common trait in ASD, may deter children from engaging in activities that increase the risk of injury.
  • Increased Supervision: Children with ASD often receive more intensive supervision from caregivers, educators, and therapists, potentially reducing their risk of injury.
  • Decreased awareness of the risk of burns and inhalation injuries. Children with autism are less aware of the risk of burns and inhalation injuries that mostly occur at home.
These findings highlight the distinct injury profiles of children with ASD and ADHD, emphasizing the need for tailored injury prevention strategies.

Reference:
  1. Injury Rates Among Children With Autism Spectrum Disorder With or Without Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder - (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2830083)
Source-Eurekalert
Adult Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
Adult Attention-Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)
Adult attention-deficit hyperactive disorder (ADHD) is a mental health condition in adults seen as hyperactivity, impulsiveness and reduced attention. ADHD impairs social, academic, neuropsychological and occupational behavior.
Quiz on ADHD
Quiz on ADHD
Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (AD/HD, generally abbreviated as ADHD) is considered a “neurobehavioral developmental disorder”. To know what this definition means and what the causes, symptoms and treatment for ADD are; give our ADHD quiz ...
Quiz on Autism
Quiz on Autism
Introduction Autism spectrum disorder is a complex genetic disorder that impairs social, behavioral, and communication functions in humans. Autistic people may act, communicate, interact, and learn differently than most other people. ASD ...

Recommended Readings
Latest Child Health News
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education

Consumer

Professional