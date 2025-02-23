Autism Vs. ADHD: Injury Risk Disparity in Children

Autism affects social skills and communication, while ADHD impacts focus and impulse control.

Examining Injury Risks in ASD, ADHD, and Control Groups



Children with ADHD alone had the highest rates of ED visits due to any type of injuries.

Children with ASD had higher rates of ED visits due to inhalation and ingestion injuries but lower rates of orthopedic or animal-inflicted injuries.

Unexpected Finding: Children with ASD, including those with co-occurring ADHD, had similar or lower injury rates compared to typically developing children.

Anxiety: The researchers suggest that anxiety, a common trait in ASD, may deter children from engaging in activities that increase the risk of injury.

Increased Supervision: Children with ASD often receive more intensive supervision from caregivers, educators, and therapists, potentially reducing their risk of injury.

Decreased awareness of the risk of burns and inhalation injuries. Children with autism are less aware of the risk of burns and inhalation injuries that mostly occur at home.

Injury Rates Among Children With Autism Spectrum Disorder With or Without Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder - (https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jamanetworkopen/fullarticle/2830083)

A recent study insuggests that children with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) may have a lower risk of injuries than those with Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD). ( )Researchers from Ben-Gurion University of the Negev, Clalit Health Services, and Loewenstein Rehabilitation Medical Center analyzed data from 325,412 children born between 2005 and 2009 in Israel. They compared injury rates among children with ASD, ADHD, both ASD and ADHD (ASD+ADHD), and typically developing children.These findings highlight the distinct injury profiles of children with ASD and ADHD, emphasizing the need for tailored injury prevention strategies.Source-Eurekalert