Is Climate Change Impacting Brain Function?

Rising occurrences of severe weather like heatwaves, droughts, hurricanes, along with linked events like forest fires and floods due to global warming, might affect our cognitive abilities in the times ahead, stated study conducted by teams in universities of Geneva, New York, Chicago, Washington, Stanford, Exeter in the UK and the Max Planck Institute in Berlin. The paper also explores the role that neuroscience can play in influencing the way we think about climate change, our judgments and how we respond.



"We've long known that factors in our environment can lead to changes in the brain. Yet we're only just beginning to look at how climate change, the greatest global threat of our time, might change our brains," said lead author Dr Kimberly C. Doell from the University of Vienna in Austria.

Understanding the Impact of Environmental Factors on Brain Health Amidst Climate Challenges

"Given the increasingly frequent extreme weather events we're already experiencing, alongside factors such as air pollution, the way we access nature and the stress and anxiety people experience around climate change, it's crucial that we understand the impact this could all have on our brains. Only then can we start to find ways to mitigate these changes," he added.