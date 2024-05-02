About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

High Levels of Cancer-Causing Substances in Children's Products

by Dr. Krishanga on May 2 2024 3:29 PM

High Levels of Cancer-Causing Substances in Children
The Korea Customs Service (KCS) made a concerning revelation regarding the presence of cancer-causing substances in children's products available on Chinese shopping apps catering to South Korean customers. The analysis conducted by the KCS on 252 products from AliExpress and Temu revealed alarming levels of chemicals known to be harmful to children's health (1 Trusted Source
Toxic Chemicals in Toys and Children’s Products: Limitations of Current Responses and Recommendations for Government and Industry

Go to source).

Alarming Discovery: Cancer-Causing Substances in Children's Products

Out of the 252 products examined, 38 were identified to contain hazardous substances exceeding safety standards. The primary chemicals of concern were phthalate plasticizers, cadmium, and lead, all of which pose significant health risks to children:

Increased Risk of Child Cancer Due to Air Pollution
Increased Risk of Child Cancer Due to Air Pollution
An increased exposure to traffic-related air pollution during pregnancy may increase the risk of acute lymphoblastic leukemia and other childhood cancers.
1. Phthalate Plasticizers: 27 products were found to contain phthalate plasticizers, with levels exceeding South Korean safety standards by up to 82 times. Phthalates are known endocrine disruptors and have been linked to cancer and developmental issues.

2. Cadmium: Six products contained cadmium, a Class 1 carcinogen, at levels up to 3,026 times larger than permissible standards. Prolonged exposure to cadmium can lead to severe health complications, including cancer.

3. Lead: Five products were found to contain lead, another hazardous substance, though specific details regarding the extent of lead contamination were not provided in the initial report.

Child Cancer Patients, Parents Benefited by Yoga
Child Cancer Patients, Parents Benefited by Yoga
The stress of cancer diagnosis and treatment that child patients and their parents go through can be reduced by yoga, claims a study.

Implications and Proposed Measures for Consumer Safety

The presence of these cancer-causing substances in children's products raises significant concerns regarding consumer safety and public health. Children, in particular, are vulnerable to the adverse effects of these chemicals due to their developing bodies and behaviors that may involve frequent contact with such products. The unrestricted availability of these contaminated items on popular e-commerce platforms poses a serious threat to the well-being of young consumers.

In response to these findings, the KCS has pledged to enhance customs management and supervision to prevent the entry of such hazardous products into South Korea. Additionally, efforts will be made to strengthen inspections of major products to ensure compliance with safety standards and protect consumer health. It is imperative for both regulatory authorities and e-commerce platforms to collaborate effectively in implementing stringent measures to curb the proliferation of unsafe children's products in the market.

Advertisement
Childhood Cancer - Types, Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Complication & Prevention
Childhood Cancer - Types, Causes, Symptoms, Diagnosis, Complication & Prevention
Childhood or pediatric cancers occur in children less than 15 years of age. They are rare and differ from adult tumors in their location and behaviour.
The revelation of cancer-causing substances in children's products sold on Chinese shopping apps underscores the urgent need for robust regulatory measures and heightened consumer awareness. By prioritizing safety and implementing stringent enforcement mechanisms, governments can mitigate the risks associated with hazardous chemicals in consumer goods.

Furthermore, proactive measures by e-commerce platforms to verify product safety and compliance with regulations are essential to safeguarding the health and well-being of young consumers. Addressing this issue requires a concerted effort from all stakeholders to ensure a safer marketplace for children's products.

Advertisement
International Childhood Cancer Day (ICCD) 2022
International Childhood Cancer Day (ICCD) 2022
International Childhood Cancer Day (ICCD) is celebrated annually on the 15th of February to raise awareness about childhood cancer and improve its management.
Reference:
  1. Toxic Chemicals in Toys and Children’s Products: Limitations of Current Responses and Recommendations for Government and Industry - (https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/es1009407)

Source-IANS


Latest Child Health News
View All
Advertisement