The Korea Customs Service (KCS) made a concerning revelation regarding the presence of cancer-causing substances in children's products available on Chinese shopping apps catering to South Korean customers. The analysis conducted by the KCS on 252 products from AliExpress and Temu revealed alarming levels of chemicals known to be harmful to children's health (1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Toxic Chemicals in Toys and Children’s Products: Limitations of Current Responses and Recommendations for Government and Industry
Go to source).
Alarming Discovery: Cancer-Causing Substances in Children's ProductsOut of the 252 products examined, 38 were identified to contain hazardous substances exceeding safety standards. The primary chemicals of concern were phthalate plasticizers, cadmium, and lead, all of which pose significant health risks to children:
‘Did You Know?1. Phthalate Plasticizers: 27 products were found to contain phthalate plasticizers, with levels exceeding South Korean safety standards by up to 82 times. Phthalates are known endocrine disruptors and have been linked to cancer and developmental issues.
2. Cadmium: Six products contained cadmium, a Class 1 carcinogen, at levels up to 3,026 times larger than permissible standards. Prolonged exposure to cadmium can lead to severe health complications, including cancer.
3. Lead: Five products were found to contain lead, another hazardous substance, though specific details regarding the extent of lead contamination were not provided in the initial report.
Implications and Proposed Measures for Consumer SafetyThe presence of these cancer-causing substances in children's products raises significant concerns regarding consumer safety and public health. Children, in particular, are vulnerable to the adverse effects of these chemicals due to their developing bodies and behaviors that may involve frequent contact with such products. The unrestricted availability of these contaminated items on popular e-commerce platforms poses a serious threat to the well-being of young consumers.
In response to these findings, the KCS has pledged to enhance customs management and supervision to prevent the entry of such hazardous products into South Korea. Additionally, efforts will be made to strengthen inspections of major products to ensure compliance with safety standards and protect consumer health. It is imperative for both regulatory authorities and e-commerce platforms to collaborate effectively in implementing stringent measures to curb the proliferation of unsafe children's products in the market.
Furthermore, proactive measures by e-commerce platforms to verify product safety and compliance with regulations are essential to safeguarding the health and well-being of young consumers. Addressing this issue requires a concerted effort from all stakeholders to ensure a safer marketplace for children's products.
