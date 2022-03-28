Social Media Use and Adolescent Life: What's the Impact?

Advertisement

A team of scientists including psychologists, neuroscientists, and modelers analyzed two UK datasets comprising some 84,000 individuals between the ages of 10 and 80 years old.These included data that tracks individuals over a while on 17,400 young people aged 10-21 years old. Researchers are from the University of Cambridge, University of Oxford, and the Donders Institute for Brain, Cognition and Behaviour.The team looked for a connection between estimated social media use and reported life satisfaction and found key periods of adolescence where social media use was associated with a decrease in life satisfaction 12 months later.The differences suggest that sensitivity to social media use might be linked to developmental changes, possible changes in the structure of the brain, or to puberty, which occurs later in boys than in girls. This requires further research.In both females and males, social media use at the age of 19 years was again associated with a decrease in life satisfaction a year later. At other times, the link between social media use and life satisfaction one year later was not statistically significant.Professor Sarah-Jayne Blakemore, Professor of Psychology and Cognitive Neuroscience at Cambridge and a co-author of the study, said: "".Further complicating the relationship is the fact previously reported and confirmed that not only can social media use negatively impact wellbeing, but that the reverse is also true and lower life satisfaction can drive increased social media use.While their findings showTherefore, researchers call on social media companies and other online platforms to do more to share their data with independent scientists, and, if they are unwilling, for governments to show they are serious about tackling online harm by introducing legislation to compel these companies to be more open.Source: Medindia