COP28 Bats for Importance of Health Amid Climate Change

The COP28 along with WHO pledged a first-ever 'COP28 UAE Declaration on Climate and Health' that highlights the importance of healthcare to endure climate-associated impacts such as infectious diseases, pollution, heat waves and extreme natural catastrophes

Climate Change & Its Rippling Effects on Health

"The climate crisis is a health crisis, but for too long, health has been a footnote in climate discussions," said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the WHO."We welcome the #COP28 Declaration on Climate and Health that emerged from the call by countries for a strong health sector response to climate change and #ClimateAction," he said. Director-General of the WHO said: "123 countries endorsed it -- this is an unprecedented show of support for the health community.