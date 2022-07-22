Next COVID Threat: BA.5 Omicron Subvariant is Now Dominant in US

BA.5 Omicron subvariant accounted for nearly 80 per cent of new COVID-19 infections in US, according to latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).





Beware of BA.5 Omicron Subvariant

The BA.5 subvariant accounted for 77.9 per cent of new infections in the week ending July 16, up from 68.7 per cent a week before, Xinhua news agency reported.