About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Next COVID Threat: BA.5 Omicron Subvariant is Now Dominant in US

by Adeline Dorcas on July 22, 2022 at 7:03 PM
Font : A-A+

Next COVID Threat: BA.5 Omicron Subvariant is Now Dominant in US

BA.5 Omicron subvariant accounted for nearly 80 per cent of new COVID-19 infections in US, according to latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Beware of BA.5 Omicron Subvariant

The BA.5 subvariant accounted for 77.9 per cent of new infections in the week ending July 16, up from 68.7 per cent a week before, Xinhua news agency reported.

Are Children More Susceptible to New Variants of Omicron — BA.4 and BA.5?

Are Children More Susceptible to New Variants of Omicron — BA.4 and BA.5?


Children who previously had COVID-19 or the inflammatory condition MIS-C, associated with the virus, are not protected against the newer Omicron variant according to a new study.
Advertisement


Another new subvariant, BA.4, accounted for 12.8 per cent of new infections, CDC data show.

The two contagious subvariants now made up over 90 per cent of new infections in the US.

Confirmed cases contracted by the two subvariants kept increasing since mid-May, CDC data show.

The two subvariants are more contagious than earlier variants of Omicron, and also appear to evade protection from vaccines and previous infections more easily than most of their predecessors, according to health experts.

Source: IANS
New Omicron Sub-Variants BA.4 and BA.5 Spread Across United States

New Omicron Sub-Variants BA.4 and BA.5 Spread Across United States


Two new Omicron subvariants are on the rise in the United States, adding to concern of health experts whether they may fuel a summer surge in COVID-19 cases.
Advertisement

BA.5 Omicron Subvariant 4 Times More Vaccine-resistant, Says Study

BA.5 Omicron Subvariant 4 Times More Vaccine-resistant, Says Study


The BA.5 Omicron subvariant is four times more resistant to mRNA vaccines than earlier strains of Omicron, which include Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines.
First Case of BA.4 and BA.5 COVID Variants Confirmed in India

First Case of BA.4 and BA.5 COVID Variants Confirmed in India


In India, the first case of BA.4 and BA.5 variants of COVID-19 has been confirmed by the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG).
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Mushroom Coffee Health Benefits: Myth or Magic?
Mushroom Coffee Health Benefits: Myth or Magic?
Benefits of Star Anise - Slideshow
Benefits of Star Anise - Slideshow
Does Working on Night shifts Affect Chances of Getting Pregnant?
Does Working on Night shifts Affect Chances of Getting Pregnant?
View all
Recommended Reading
COVID ToesCOVID Toes
Green FungusGreen Fungus
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C)Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C)
Omicron Variant of COVID-19Omicron Variant of COVID-19
Post-COVID SyndromePost-COVID Syndrome
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Green Fungus Post-COVID Syndrome Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C) Omicron Variant of COVID-19 COVID Toes 

Most Popular on Medindia

Noscaphene (Noscapine) Blood - Sugar Chart Find a Hospital Blood Pressure Calculator Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) A-Z Drug Brands in India Drug Interaction Checker Find a Doctor Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam) Color Blindness Calculator
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close
open close
ASK A DOCTOR ONLINE