New Omicron Sub-variants BA.4, BA.5 Spread Across United States

Omicron Sub-Variants BA.4 and BA.5

The two subvariants represented the highest percentage of cases in a region that includes Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Louisiana, according to the CDC, Xinhua news agency reported.Another subvariant BA.2.12.1, which remains the dominant variant in the country, made up 62.2% of all new US cases in the past week following months of steady growth.CDC data showed they were present in all US regions.Evidence suggests the new subvariants are yet-more contagious versions of Omicron, which may be able to dodge antibodies from earlier infection well enough to trigger a new wave, health experts said."BA.4 and 5 may end up becoming the dominant Omicron lineages in the coming weeks or months," said Nathan Grubaugh, an associate professor of epidemiology at Yale University's School of Public Health.The United States is currently averaging about 108,000 COVID-19 cases and 300 deaths each day, the latest CDC data showed.Health experts believe the real number is significantly higher as increasing at-home testing results had not been tracked.Some epidemiologists warned surging cases may put people with compromised health at risk and can also expose many infected people to long-term health problems.Source: IANS