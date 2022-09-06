About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
New Omicron Sub-variants BA.4, BA.5 Spread Across United States

by Colleen Fleiss on June 9, 2022 at 11:00 PM
In the United States, two new Omicron subvariants are on the rise. This adds to the concern of health experts about whether they may fuel a summer surge in COVID-19 cases.

The subvariants, known as BA.4 and BA.5, were estimated to make up nearly 13% of all new US COVID-19 cases in the latest week ending June 4, the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Tuesday.

Omicron variant is a mutated strain of coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) with faster transmissibility and enhanced virulence compared to the original COVID-19 virus.
BA.4 made up 5.4% of the new cases, while BA.5 made up 7.6%, according to CDC estimates.

The two subvariants represented the highest percentage of cases in a region that includes Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Louisiana, according to the CDC, Xinhua news agency reported.
Children who previously had COVID-19 or the inflammatory condition MIS-C, associated with the virus, are not protected against the newer Omicron variant according to a new study.
Another subvariant BA.2.12.1, which remains the dominant variant in the country, made up 62.2% of all new US cases in the past week following months of steady growth.

CDC data showed they were present in all US regions.

Evidence suggests the new subvariants are yet-more contagious versions of Omicron, which may be able to dodge antibodies from earlier infection well enough to trigger a new wave, health experts said.

"BA.4 and 5 may end up becoming the dominant Omicron lineages in the coming weeks or months," said Nathan Grubaugh, an associate professor of epidemiology at Yale University's School of Public Health.

The United States is currently averaging about 108,000 COVID-19 cases and 300 deaths each day, the latest CDC data showed.

Health experts believe the real number is significantly higher as increasing at-home testing results had not been tracked.

Some epidemiologists warned surging cases may put people with compromised health at risk and can also expose many infected people to long-term health problems.

Source: IANS
The local transmission of the highly transmissible Omicron BA.2.12.1 sub-variant of COVID-19 has been confirmed in Philippines.
