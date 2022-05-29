About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Children may be More Susceptible to New Variants of Omicron?

by Karishma Abhishek on May 29, 2022 at 11:56 PM
Children may be More Susceptible to New Variants of Omicron?

Previous infection of COVID-19 or other inflammatory conditions like MIS-C among children may help them protect against the newer Omicron variant as per a study, published in Nature Communications.

The study also showed that vaccination, however, does afford protection. Though COVID was rare and mild in children, some of those infected faced severe multisystem inflammatory syndrome (MIS).

Omicron Variant of COVID-19

Omicron Variant of COVID-19


Omicron variant is a mutated strain of coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) with faster transmissibility and enhanced virulence compared to the original COVID-19 virus.
Advertisement


The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) defines MIS-C as a condition where different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs.

"I hear parents say, 'Oh, my kid had COVID last year'. But we found that antibodies produced by prior infections in children don't neutralise Omicron, meaning that unvaccinated children remain susceptible to Omicron," said Adrienne Randolph, from the Boston Children's Hospital.
First Case of Omicron Variant of COVID Confirmed in North Korea

First Case of Omicron Variant of COVID Confirmed in North Korea


The first case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 has been detected in North Korea, which is implementing the maximum emergency virus control system.
Advertisement

The researchers obtained blood samples from 62 children and adolescents hospitalized with severe COVID, 65 children and adolescents hospitalized with MIS-C, and 50 outpatients who had recovered from mild COVID-19. All the samples were taken during 2020 and early 2021, before the emergence of the Omicron variant.

In the laboratory, they exposed the samples to a pseudovirus (derived from SARS-CoV-2, but stripped of its virulence), and measured how well antibodies in the samples were able to neutralize five different SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern: Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Delta, and Omicron.

Overall, children and adolescents showed some loss of antibody cross-neutralization against all five variants, but the loss was most pronounced for Omicron.

"Omicron is very different from previous variants, with many mutations on the spike protein, and this work confirms that it is able to evade the antibody response," Randolph said. "Unvaccinated children remain susceptible."

In contrast, children who had received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine showed higher neutralizing antibody titers against the five variants, including Omicron.

Randolph hopes these data will encourage parents to have their children and teenagers vaccinated. The Food and Drug Administration panel will meet on June 15 to consider the authorization of COVID vaccines for children under age 5.

Source: IANS
For Children Affected by Omicron Variant Causing "Croup"

For Children Affected by Omicron Variant Causing "Croup"


A new study shows that the COVID-19 variant "Omicron" can cause croup in young children, including severe cases that require hospitalization and intensive care.
Most Popular on Medindia

