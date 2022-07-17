BA.5 Omicron Subvariant 4 Times More Vaccine-resistant, Says Study

The BA.5 Omicron subvariant dominating US covid cases is four times more resistant to Covid-19 vaccines, according to a new study published in Nature.
The strain is "hypercontagious" and is contributing to increases in hospitalizations and ICU admissions, said the Mayo Clinic in a report on Thursday.
BA.5 Omicron subvariantThe BA.5 strain represented 65 per cent of Covid-19 cases in the country in the week ending July 9, according to the latest data from the US Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.
‘The BA.5 Omicron subvariant is four times more resistant to messenger RNA vaccines than earlier strains of Omicron, which include Pfizer and Moderna Covid-19 vaccines.’
Unvaccinated people have about a five times higher chance of contracting the virus than those who are vaccinated and boosted, while chances of hospitalisation are 7.5 times higher, and chances of death are 14 to 15 times higher, said Gregory Poland, Head of the Mayo Clinic's Vaccine Research Group.
Source: IANS
