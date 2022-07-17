BA.5 Omicron Subvariant 4 Times More Vaccine-resistant, Says Study

The BA.5 Omicron subvariant dominating US covid cases is four times more resistant to Covid-19 vaccines, according to a new study published in Nature.



The strain is "hypercontagious" and is contributing to increases in hospitalizations and ICU admissions, said the Mayo Clinic in a report on Thursday.

BA.5 Omicron subvariant

The BA.5 strain represented 65 per cent of Covid-19 cases in the country in the week ending July 9, according to the latest data from the US Centers of Disease Control and Prevention.