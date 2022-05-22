About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
First Case of BA.4, BA.5 COVID Variants Confirmed in India

by Colleen Fleiss on May 22, 2022 at 10:35 PM
In India, the first case of BA.4 and BA.5 variants of COVID-19 has been confirmed by the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG).

Before this, a South African traveler was reported positive for the BA.4 variant on arrival at Hyderabad airport, added INSACOG.

Meanwhile, a male from Telangana has tested positive for the BA.5 variant, according to INSACOG.

BA.4 and BA.5 Sub-Variants

"An 80-year-old male in Telangana has tested positive for the BA.5 variant SARS-CoV-2. The patient has shown only mild clinical symptoms and has been fully vaccinated with no travel history," the Genomics Consortium body in the statement.
The genome sequencing body further said that the contact tracing of the BA.4 and BA.5 patients is being undertaken as a precautionary measure.

"BA.4 and BA.5 are sub-variants of the Omicron variant circulating globally. These were reported first from South Africa earlier this year and are now reported from several other countries," said INSACOG, adding these variants have not been associated with disease severity or increased hospitalization.

Source: IANS
