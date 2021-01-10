New Link Between Diabetes and Alzheimer’s Disease Discovered

Advertisement

This study is the first evidence showing neural activity changes due to hyperglycemia that overlap with what is observed in Alzheimer's systems.Researchers found that. These two parts of the brain are affected early in Alzheimer's progression.Though synchrony is important for different parts of the brain to work together, it has to happen at the right time and to happen with control.Sometimes, there's just too much 'talking' between certain areas and this leads to memory difficulties.In Alzheimer's patients, there is over-connection in certain areas where there should be flexibility. In this hyperglycemia study model evidence of these connections are seen in real-time during crucial moments to do the task.This most recent finding not only provides novel information about brain activity in the hyperglycemia model, but also provides an additional important measure that can be used for continuing research.The next step in this study is to combine the biochemical markers and electrophysiology data to test specific mechanisms responsible for and potential treatments.Source: Medindia