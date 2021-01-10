About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

Improve Your Episodic Memory With Magnetic Stimulation

by Karishma Abhishek on October 1, 2021 at 11:58 PM
Font : A-A+

Improve Your Episodic Memory With Magnetic Stimulation

Inhibitory brain stimulation allows better memorization by reducing the power of beta-waves in the brain. Thus, the magnetic stimulation of the brain can improve episodic memory.

Memories of past events and experiences are what define us as who we are, and yet the ability to form these episodic memories declines with age, certain dementias, and brain injury.

Advertisement


However, a study publishing in the open access journal PLOS Biology on September 28th by Mircea van der Plas and Simon Hanslmayr from the University of Glasgow and colleagues, shows that low frequency repetitive transcranial magnetic stimulation—or rTMS—delivered over the left prefrontal cortex of the brain can improve memory performance by reducing the power of low frequency brain waves as memories form.

Based on current knowledge of the brain and the effects rTMS, the researchers hypothesized that they could improve episodic memory, and in the process, generate targets for future memory-related therapies.
Advertisement

The researchers first analyzed past data from 40 college students who had been asked to memorize lists of words. Half of the students received slow rTMS over the left dorsolateral prefrontal cortex while trying to memorize the words, and the other half received rTMS over a control region of the brain.

In a new experiment, researchers collected data from 24 college students who each performed a similar memory task under both rTMS conditions. Analysis of both datasets revealed that memory performance was better for words that were memorized while the left prefrontal cortex was being stimulated.

Examining the EEG data that was recorded during the experiments, the researchers found that the slow rTMS applied to the prefrontal region led to reduced power of low-frequency (beta) waves in the parietal region of the brain, which is known to be involved in attention and perception.

Because slow rTMS inhibits brain activity, and the prefrontal cortex inhibits the posterior regions of the brain, van der Plas and co-authors theorize that the slow rTMS disinhibited the activity of the parietal region, leading to enhanced encoding of the words being memorized, and thus improved memory.

van der Plas notes, "Our electrophysiological results suggest that frontal stimulation affects a wider network and improves memory formation by inhibiting parietal areas. These are complex but interesting effects that require further experiments to better understand their neural basis."

Hanslmayr adds, "We were quite surprised when we saw these effects in the first study, which was designed to investigate a different question. Therefore, we needed to replicate the effects in a second experiment to see whether this is real, and indeed it seems to be."

Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Ideal Blood Sugars to Prevent Vascular Diseases
New Link Between Diabetes and Alzheimer’s Disease Discovere... >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Breastfeeding Status and Duration Affects Postpartum Depression Risk
Breastfeeding Status and Duration Affects Postpartum Depression Risk
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
Are People Living at Higher Altitudes at Lower Risk of Stroke?
Are People Living at Higher Altitudes at Lower Risk of Stroke?
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Brain Exercises to Improve Memory Foods to Improve Memory Power Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ) Quick and Easy Ways to Memorize Things 7 Ways How Writing by Hand Improves Brain Power 

Recommended Reading
Foods to Improve Memory Power
Foods to Improve Memory Power
Eating healthy nutritious foods can help improve memory power and prevent brain-related illness. ......
Brain Exercises to Improve Memory
Brain Exercises to Improve Memory
An active brain can certainly help in improving memory by strengthening the connections between ......
7 Ways How Writing by Hand Improves Brain Power
7 Ways How Writing by Hand Improves Brain Power
Do you want to sharpen the way your brain works? Try writing by hand to sharpen your mind and ......
13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain
13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain
The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ......
Quick and Easy Ways to Memorize Things
Quick and Easy Ways to Memorize Things
You can train your brain to memorize things faster. If you’re thinking about how to train the brain,...
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Ways to Improve your Intelligence Quotient (IQ)
Intelligence quotient (IQ) is a psychological measure of human intelligence. Regular physical and me...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close