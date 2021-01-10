Ideal Blood Sugars to Prevent Vascular Diseases

Advertisement

This test measures a percentage of hemoglobin proteins in the blood coated with sugar. A level below 5.7% is considered normal; 6.5% or higher generally indicates diabetes. The participants had an average A1C of 7.5%.Researchers then followed up one year later to find out if there was an association between A1C levels with the risk of having another stroke, a heart attack, or dying from these or other vascular causes.Of all participants, 1,437, or about 8%, had a heart attack or died from vascular disease within a year of starting the study, and 954, or 5%, had another stroke.The study found that people admitted to the hospital with A1C levels above the 6.8% to 7.0% range had an increased risk of having a vascular event like a heart attack, as well as having another stroke.After adjusting for factors like age and sex, researchers found that people's risk for a heart attack or similar vascular diseases was 27% greater when they were admitted to the hospital with A1C levels above 7.0%, compared to those admitted with A1C levels below 6.5%.People's risk for having another stroke was 28% greater when admitted to the hospital with A1C levels above 7.0%, compared to those below 6.5%."Our findings highlight the importance of keeping a close eye on your blood sugar if you're diabetic and have had a stroke," Han said.A limitation of the study is that people's blood sugar levels were measured only at the start of the study; no follow-up levels were available.Source: Medindia