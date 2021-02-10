Effect of Virtual Reality on Motor Control of Young Children

Advertisement

This virtual reality setup allows users to pilot drones using their torsos. VR headset and movements of their torso will allow them to navigate through a series of obstacles in a virtual landscape.Healthy adults have no problem disconnecting their head movements from their torso for piloting, like looking elsewhere while riding a bike.This requires complex integration of multiple sensory inputs: vision, from the inner ear for balance, and proprioception, the body's ability to sense movement, action, and location.For children, coordination of torso and head movement is in development, so differences with adults are to be expected.After the acquisition of walking around 1 year until 6-7 years, children will control their upper body as a whole with rigid links between the trunk, head, and arms.After this age, children gradually learn to control all their joints independently, but resort to the rigid strategy in challenging conditions.In this study experiment, after wearing a VR headset and a movement sensor on their back, children are asked to play two games. In both experiments,Scientists believe that head control is easier in VR environments because the desired orientation is aligned with the visual input. The torso control, on the other hand, requires the user to separate vision from the actual control, which requires complex head-torso coordination.Young children tend to rely stronger on visual input than the internal sensation of body posture. The novelty of the VR environment appears to overwhelm the child's brain, which pays less attention to the internal signals.The study results show that