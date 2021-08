Diabetes In Mothers Could Be A Reason Behind Child's Eye Disorders

Diabetes in pregnant women could be one of the reasons for eye problems in children. Researchers from the Nanjing Medical University and Aarhus University investigated the association between maternal diabetes before or during pregnancy and the risk of high refractive error in children until 25 years.Their analyses revealed an increased prevalence of high refractive error disorders like myopia (near-sightedness) , hypermetropia (long-sightedness), and astigmatism (imperfection in the eye's curvature) among children whose mothers had diabetes during pregnancy