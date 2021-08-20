Diabetes In Mothers Could Be A Reason Behind Child's Eye Disorders

What Do We Know About Inherited Eye Defects So Far?

‘Children born to mothers with diabetes have a 39% greater risk of high refractive error than mothers who did not have diabetes. Early screening for eye disorders is highly recommended for children born to diabetic mothers.’





What Did The New High-quality Data-driven Study Cover? The team conducted a population-based study using several Danish national medical registers. The researchers collected and included the details of all live births in Denmark from 1977 to 2016 and made follow-ups that began at birth and continued until whichever from the following came first. First high RE diagnosis

Death of the subject

Emigration

25th birthday of the subject

Death of the subject

Emigration

25th birthday of the subject

End of the study period on 31 December 2016 Mothers diagnosed with diabetes either before or during pregnancy and those with pre-gestational diabetes were considered in the study.



A total of 2,470,580 live births have been included in the study. Of these, 56,419 were exposed to maternal diabetes, with 0.9% and 0.3% being type 1 and type 2 pre-gestational diabetes, respectively, and 1.1% involving

Key Findings of The Study Of the 56,419 children exposed to maternal diabetes, 533 was diagnosed with a high refractive error during the follow-up period

Mothers with diabetes posed a 39% greater risk of high refractive error (RE) compared to mothers without it

Mothers with diabetes posed a 39% greater risk of high refractive error (RE) compared to mothers without it

Mothers who had diabetes-related complications posed an 18% increased risk of high RE risk in children "In this nationwide population-based cohort study, we observed that children born to mothers with either pregestational or gestational diabetes were at an increased risk of developing high RE in general, as well as specific types of high RE, persisting from the neonatal period to early adulthood. Children born to mothers with diabetic complications had the highest risk of high RE," concludes the team.



As a real-time solution, the team emphasizes doing an early screening for Diabetologia (the journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes [EASD])



A refractive error (RE) is a very common eye disorder. It causes blurred vision and even visual impairment in some cases.Previous studies showed that severe refractive errors might have links with the conditions the fetus is exposed to in the uterus.