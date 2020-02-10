Mutational Signature Linked to Smoking Identified

By the end of 2020, an estimated 81,400 adults in the United States will be diagnosed with bladder cancer.

Smoking accounts for 47% of bladder cancer cases.

Ninety percent (90%) of people with bladder cancer are older than 55.

The study used DNA sequencing to better understand the genetic changes in healthy and diseased bladder tissue. University of Cambridge clinicians provided donated bladder tissue from five people with bladder cancer and 15 people with no cancer history.DNA from 2,097 biopsies from the tissue samples was genome sequenced, and the sequences were analyzed to characterize the landscape of somatic mutations.High variability in the number and types of mutations and the frequency of 'cancer-driving' mutations between individuals suggested that a wide range of factors affect the accumulation of mutations in the bladder.shedding light on why tobacco is the single most significant risk associated with bladder cancer.Andrew Lawson, first author of the study from the Wellcome Sanger Institute, said:Mutations in essential cancer genes such as TP53, FGFR3, and TERT were mostly absent from healthy bladder tissue.Thomas Mitchell, a senior author of the study from Cambridge University Hospitals and the Wellcome Sanger Institute, said:Source: Medindia