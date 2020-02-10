by Iswarya on  October 2, 2020 at 7:16 AM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Heart Disease Risk in Breast Cancer Patients can be Predicted with Routine Scans
Breast cancer patients routine scans can predict their risk of heart disease, reports a new study. The findings of the study are presented at the European Breast Cancer Conference (EBCC-12).

Using computer analysis of the CT scans taken to plan cancer treatments, it is possible to spot those at the greatest risk, reports the new study. Researchers say that identifying patients most at risk of heart disease could allow steps to be taken to reduce the risk.

The research was presented by Helena Verkooijen, Professor from the Division of Imaging and Oncology. She said: "Due to better treatment, there is a great improvement in breast cancer survival. However, treatments have side effects, and some treatments like radiotherapy and certain cancer drug types can increase the risk of heart disease."


The study involved nearly 14,000 breast cancer patients treated with radiotherapy in three large hospitals between 2005 and 2016.

Professor Verkooijen and her team used a measure known as coronary artery calcium (CAC) score. It calculates the amount of calcium in the walls of the heart's arteries. It is a vital risk factor in heart disease because calcifications can lead to narrowing or blocking the blood vessels.

The researchers developed a deep learning algorithm that could measure the presence and extent of coronary artery calcifications from the CT scans. This allowed them to automate the measurement of CAC for all the women with only minimal extra workload.

Researchers followed the women for an average of 52 months to see whether any of them developed heart disease. In women with no calcifications, 5 percent went on to be hospitalized or to die from heart disease. In women with a score of between one and ten, 8.9 percent were hospitalized with or died from heart disease. In women with a score of 11-100, the figure was 13.5 percent, in women with a score of 101-400, it was 17.5 percent, and in women with a score of more than 400, it was 28.3 percent.

When researchers took into account women's ages and the year they were diagnosed, they noticed a 3.7 times greater risk of heart disease in women with the highest score (above 400) than women with no calcifications.

The researchers admit that they were unable to take other heart disease risk factors, like high blood pressure, smoking, and diabetes, into account in this study, although these are factors they are looking at in another study.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Breast Cancer Management: Advances
The crab that invades the breast is no more a fear factor with all the advancements that medical science and customized protocols can fight breast cancer. the recent developments in the management of breast cancer.
READ MORE
Screening for Breast Cancer with Clinical Breast Examination
Clinical breast examination is a simple and inexpensive method of detecting breast cancer especially in women who do not have access to mammography.
READ MORE
Breast Cancer - Prevention and Management with Lifestyle Changes
Lifestyle choices may or may not cause breast cancer but healthy lifestyle changes can open up avenues beyond breast cancer. Good habits will allow one to fight breast cancer and to live with dignity.
READ MORE
Breast Cancer Screening using Mammogram
Breast cancer if detected early can be completely cured. Mammography is used to screen women for breast cancer.
READ MORE
Air travel: To fly or not to fly
Air travel is for everyone, even those with medical conditions.
READ MORE
Body Mass Index
Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body fat.
READ MORE
Breast Biopsy
Breast biopsy involves removing a sample of breast tissue to determine whether it is cancerous or benign.
READ MORE
Cardiac Catheterization
Cardiac catheterization is a radiological procedure for both diagnosis and treatment of heart conditions. It involves the insertion of a long thin flexible tube called catheter a vein or an artery to the heart.
READ MORE
Heart Attack
Heart attack is the death of the heart muscle due to loss of blood supply. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States. Other names for heart attack include acute myocardial infarction, coronary thrombosis, and coronary occlusion.
READ MORE
Mastitis
Mastitis is a common cause of tenderness, swelling and pain in breast, owing to inflammation in the mammary gland, Breast infection may occur in some cases.
READ MORE
Pagets disease of the breast
A detailed description of the Paget's disease of the breast, characteristic signs and symptoms, detection methods and treatment modalities. Risk factors and FAQs are all included.
READ MORE
Women and Cancer
Cancer is one of the frequently talked about and most feared disease that falls under the genre of lifestyle diseases that have evolved, rather rapidly, in the past two decades.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

More News on:

Women and CancerBreast BiopsyPagets disease of the breastMastitisCancer and HomeopathyCardiac CatheterizationHeart AttackAir travel: To fly or not to flyDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseBody Mass Index