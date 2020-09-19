Immunotherapy Drug Avelumab Improves Survival in Advanced Bladder Cancer Patients

‘An immune drug avelumab has resulted in a survival advantage in bladder cancer, and will potentially benefit thousands of patients each year. ’

81,400 new cases of bladder cancer

17,980 deaths from bladder cancer

9 out of 10 people with this cancer are over the age of 55

JAVELIN Bladder 100, the phase III global trial funded by Pfizer and Merck KGaA Darmstadt, Germany, evaluated the efficacy of the immunotherapy therapy in bladder cancer patients whose disease has not shown any progression after chemotherapy.From over 200 sites around the world, a total of 700 patients were then assigned to 2 treatment groups after chemotherapy completion, the first group received standard care on its own, and the second group received immunotherapy drug avelumab and standard care.and extended median survival in advanced bladder cancer by more than seven months. 11% of patients stopped the intake of the immunotherapy medication due to treatment problems.Study lead Thomas Powles, Professor of Genitourinary Oncology at Queen Mary University of London, and Director of Barts Cancer Centre, Barts Health NHS Trust, said:The drug is used to treat urothelial cancer (cancer that occurs in the bladder. It acts either by slowing down the growth of cancer cells or stops the further development of cancer.Source: Medindia