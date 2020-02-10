New Study Reveals Which Benign Breast Disease is Most Likely to Develop into Cancer

Women diagnosed with incident BBD had a 2.67-fold higher chance of developing breast cancer than women with no BBD.

Women with prevalent BBD had a 1.87-fold increased risk.

BBDs were classified as non-proliferative or proliferative.

Women with proliferative BBD had a 3.28-fold increased chance of breast cancer.

Women with an incident, non-proliferative BBD had a 2.39-fold increased chance of subsequently developing breast cancer.

Dr Marta Román, a senior researcher in the epidemiology department at the Hospital del Mar Medical Research Institute, told the conference:Data from 629,087 women who underwent 2,327,384 screening mammograms between 1995 and 2015 were analyzed.Dr Román said:said Dr Román.In a statement before the conference, Professor Xavier Castells said:Co-chair of EBCC12, Professor Javier Cortes, is clinical investigator of the breast cancer research programme at Vall d'Hebron Institute of Oncology, Barcelona, and head of the breast cancer programme at the IOB Institute of Oncology, Madrid and Barcelona, and was not involved with this research. He commented:The researchers hope that their findings will be useful in designing personalized breast cancer screening strategies in order to improve the effectiveness of breast cancer screening.Source: Medindia