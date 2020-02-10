by Colleen Fleiss on  October 2, 2020 at 4:08 AM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

New Study Reveals Which Benign Breast Disease is Most Likely to Develop into Cancer
The way benign breast diseases (BBD) is detected as part of a national screening programme indicates which are more likely to become cancerous has been identified by a team of Spanish researchers.

Benign breast diseases (BBD) are non-cancerous disorders of the breast, such as lumps.

The findings from a team led by Professor Xavier Castells, head of the epidemiology department at the Hospital del Mar Medical Research Institute, Barcelona, Spain, will be presented at the 12th European Breast Cancer Conference on Saturday.

Dr Marta Román, a senior researcher in the epidemiology department at the Hospital del Mar Medical Research Institute, told the conference: "Our results show that women with a benign breast disease diagnosed from the second screening onwards have a significantly higher subsequent risk of breast cancer than those with a BBD diagnosed on their first mammographic screening."

Data from 629,087 women who underwent 2,327,384 screening mammograms between 1995 and 2015 were analyzed.

Study Findings
  • Women diagnosed with incident BBD had a 2.67-fold higher chance of developing breast cancer than women with no BBD.
  • Women with prevalent BBD had a 1.87-fold increased risk.
  • BBDs were classified as non-proliferative or proliferative.
  • Women with proliferative BBD had a 3.28-fold increased chance of breast cancer.
  • Women with an incident, non-proliferative BBD had a 2.39-fold increased chance of subsequently developing breast cancer.
Dr Román said: "We found the highest risk of breast cancer in women with incident, proliferative BBD. They had a nearly four-fold increased risk of breast cancer compared to women with no BBD."

"The likelihood that a woman will benefit from screening mammography depends on her risk for developing clinically significant breast cancer in her lifetime," said Dr Román. "Taking individual risk factors beyond age into account should enable the classification of women into groups at varying risk of breast cancer. Including information from BBD, in addition to other factors, to develop risk-based screening approaches can help with the prediction of whether a woman would develop breast cancer in a defined period."

In a statement before the conference, Professor Xavier Castells said: "Clinicians involved in the management of women with BBDs could offer targeted surveillance strategies considering, in addition to other factors, if the BBD was found at first or in subsequent screening examinations. Also, this information will be included in an individualised model that can be used to predict an individual woman's risk of developing breast cancer in five or ten years' time. We have tested this in the context of a screening programme, which also includes information on breast density, age, family history of breast cancer and mammographic features."

Co-chair of EBCC12, Professor Javier Cortes, is clinical investigator of the breast cancer research programme at Vall d'Hebron Institute of Oncology, Barcelona, and head of the breast cancer programme at the IOB Institute of Oncology, Madrid and Barcelona, and was not involved with this research. He commented: "No patient wants to have screening mammograms more often than is needed, but patients and clinicians want to be sure that if benign breast disease does develop into cancer, it can be detected quickly. The results from this study provide us with useful information that can improve the accuracy of breast cancer risk prediction models so that we can tailor surveillance strategies for patients with this disease."

The researchers hope that their findings will be useful in designing personalized breast cancer screening strategies in order to improve the effectiveness of breast cancer screening.

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Benign Breast Disease Receives 'Overmanagement': Study
As opposed to the existing guidelines, women with benign breast biopsies are not required to follow-up at six months. In fact, they may not need close surveillance at all, suggests a new study.
READ MORE
Breast Self Examination - Animation
Slides and animation of Breast Self Examination for early detection of breast cancer lumps in women
READ MORE
Most Teenage Girls With Breast Lumps Might Not Need Biopsy
As breast cancer is very rare in adolescents, an ultrasound examination may be enough to eliminate the need for biopsy in many teenage girls with breast lumps.
READ MORE
Top 20 Facts On Breast Cancer
Breast cancer is a kind of cancer that develops from breast cells and affects mainly women worldwide and sometimes men.
READ MORE
Breast Enhancement Oil
Breasts contain mammary glands which produce and secrete milk for feeding and nourishing babies. Though both men and women have mammary glands the male breasts differ from female ones as there is no physiological function for milk production in males.
READ MORE
Breast Lumps
Most breast lumps are caused by hormonal changes in a woman and may not be cancerous. Common causes of breast lumps include fibroadenosis, breast cancer, breast cyst.
READ MORE
Breast Lumps-Screening
Breast lumps must never be neglected but instead be subjected to medical examination to rule out cancer.
READ MORE
Breasts - Structures and Types
Different stages of breast development in women and an in-depth look at the breast/bust and its structure.
READ MORE
Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases
Cigarette smoking, unhealthy diets, overuse of alcohol, and physical inactivity are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause chronic diseases such as obesity, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, cancer and cardiovascular disease.
READ MORE
Mastitis
Mastitis is a common cause of tenderness, swelling and pain in breast, owing to inflammation in the mammary gland, Breast infection may occur in some cases.
READ MORE
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

More News on:

MastitisCancer and HomeopathyCancer FactsCancerTattoos A Body ArtBreasts - Structures and TypesBreast LumpsBreast Lumps-ScreeningBreast Enhancement OilCommon Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases