New Study Reveals Which Benign Breast Disease is Most Likely to Develop into Cancer

The findings from a team led by Professor Xavier Castells, head of the epidemiology department at the Hospital del Mar Medical Research Institute, Barcelona, Spain, will be presented at the 12th European Breast Cancer Conference on Saturday.
Dr Marta Román, a senior researcher in the epidemiology department at the Hospital del Mar Medical Research Institute, told the conference: "Our results show that women with a benign breast disease diagnosed from the second screening onwards have a significantly higher subsequent risk of breast cancer than those with a BBD diagnosed on their first mammographic screening."
Data from 629,087 women who underwent 2,327,384 screening mammograms between 1995 and 2015 were analyzed.
Study Findings
- Women diagnosed with incident BBD had a 2.67-fold higher chance of developing breast cancer than women with no BBD.
- Women with prevalent BBD had a 1.87-fold increased risk.
- BBDs were classified as non-proliferative or proliferative.
- Women with proliferative BBD had a 3.28-fold increased chance of breast cancer.
- Women with an incident, non-proliferative BBD had a 2.39-fold increased chance of subsequently developing breast cancer.
Dr Román said: "We found the highest risk of breast cancer in women with incident, proliferative BBD. They had a nearly four-fold increased risk of breast cancer compared to women with no BBD."
"The likelihood that a woman will benefit from screening mammography depends on her risk for developing clinically significant breast cancer in her lifetime,"
said Dr Román. "Taking individual risk factors beyond age into account should enable the classification of women into groups at varying risk of breast cancer. Including information from BBD, in addition to other factors, to develop risk-based screening approaches can help with the prediction of whether a woman would develop breast cancer in a defined period."
In a statement before the conference, Professor Xavier Castells said: "Clinicians involved in the management of women with BBDs could offer targeted surveillance strategies considering, in addition to other factors, if the BBD was found at first or in subsequent screening examinations. Also, this information will be included in an individualised model that can be used to predict an individual woman's risk of developing breast cancer in five or ten years' time. We have tested this in the context of a screening programme, which also includes information on breast density, age, family history of breast cancer and mammographic features."
Co-chair of EBCC12, Professor Javier Cortes, is clinical investigator of the breast cancer research programme at Vall d'Hebron Institute of Oncology, Barcelona, and head of the breast cancer programme at the IOB Institute of Oncology, Madrid and Barcelona, and was not involved with this research. He commented: "No patient wants to have screening mammograms more often than is needed, but patients and clinicians want to be sure that if benign breast disease does develop into cancer, it can be detected quickly. The results from this study provide us with useful information that can improve the accuracy of breast cancer risk prediction models so that we can tailor surveillance strategies for patients with this disease."
The researchers hope that their findings will be useful in designing personalized breast cancer screening strategies in order to improve the effectiveness of breast cancer screening.
Source: Medindia