medindia

Medicinal Plant Extract can Kill Cancer Cells

by Iswarya on  December 27, 2019 at 9:41 AM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Medicinal plant extract from Anthocephalus Cadamba in combination with a dye exhibited to near infra-red light can selectively eliminate cancer cells, reveals a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Nanoscale.
Medicinal Plant Extract can Kill Cancer Cells
Medicinal Plant Extract can Kill Cancer Cells

The study involves the Department of Biomedical Engineering, IIT, Hyderabad, Department of Biotechnology and Bioinformatics, University of Hyderabad, Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering, Indian Institute of Technology Bombay and Division of Molecular Medicine, Bose Institute, Kolkata.

Show Full Article


Done as part of the Ph.D. work of the students, the study has been recently published in the scientific journal Nanoscale

"We have taken organic solvent mediator extract from plant Anthocephalus Cadamba and then tested this extract on various cell lines, both normal healthy cell lines and cancer cell lines. We found that this extract from this plant is very selective in killing cancer cells," Aravind Kumar Rengan from the Department of Biomedical Engineering at IIT Hyderabad, told IANS.

The researchers also found that this extract is highly hydrophobic. "We had to prepare a nano-formulation out of it, which will help in cells to uptake this extract easily. We prepared that, tested, and found that this is very selective in killing cancer cells."

The researchers did High-Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) and found few components, two of them not reported earlier.

They had to carry out a process than to help release the extract from nano-formulation. "For this, we deployed photothermal effect in a sense we have added a dye to this nano-formulation apart from the extract, and this dye will respond to only near-infrared light. When we trigger this nano-formulation using this light, the dye inside nano-formulation absorbs this light, converts it into heat, and that heat is going to destabilize the nano-formulation, which will in turn cause release of this extract."

The team carried out some basic in-vitro analysis with cell lines in lab-level conditions. It then performed a pilot study in a mouse model. "We need to have a thorough in-vitro as well as animal studies to go towards translations," he said.

Stating that the team will carry on further analysis, he said they need to identify what all those particular contents in that extract which are causing selective cancer cell death. "Only then it will be easy to go for large-scale production of that particular extract."

Rengan said a lot of clinical trials would be needed, and this will take a significant amount of time.

"There are many compounds that show very good results in in-vitro and animal studies, but they fail in clinical trials. Unless and until we test and do stage-I clinical trials, we are not very sure how effective it will be in the human system. Only good thing we don't use harmful chemicals we use only plant extract, which is very much compatible."

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Recommended Reading

Cancer Cells Exhibit Cannibalism to Survive Chemotherapy: Here's How

Cancer cells can survive chemotherapy by resorting to cannibalism. This behavior provides them with the energy resources to stay alive and cause tumor relapse after the chemotherapy course ends.

Cancer Cells Influence Neighbor Cells Causing Metastasis

Do cancer cells influence healthy cells? Yes, cancer cells influence healthy cells. A new study shows that cancer cells cause neighboring cells in the tumor microenvironment to regress into stem-cell-like states and metastasize.

Breast Cancer Cells May Go Into 'Sleeper Mode' After Treatment

Hormonal treatment of breast cancer may destroy some cancer cells but induce other cells to enter a sleeping or dormant state, which might awaken long after treatment is complete, causing cancer recurrence later.

"Reverse Engineered" Brain Cancer Cells Useful for Identifying New Drug Targets

'Reverse engineered' brain cancer cells have been developed that are useful for identifying new drug targets for developing treatments for glioblastoma, a very dangerous form of brain cancer.

Common Lifestyle Habits that Cause Diseases

Cigarette smoking, unhealthy diets, overuse of alcohol, and physical inactivity are some of the most common lifestyle habits that cause chronic diseases such as obesity, hypertension, diabetes mellitus, cancer and cardiovascular disease.

Health Benefits of Dandelion Plant

What is dandelion? Dandelion greens are nutrition powerhouses with a wide range of health benefits. Dandelion prevents cancer and heart attack, aids in weight loss, and improves digestion. Read this article to find out more about the benefits of dandelion.

Tattoos A Body Art

Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look

More News on:

Cancer and HomeopathyCancer FactsCancerTattoos A Body ArtCommon Lifestyle Habits that Cause DiseasesHealth Benefits of Dandelion Plant
Diabetes Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Autism Risk Can Now be Predicted by Sperm Analysis

Cubital Tunnel Syndrome

Surviving Feasting Season: Perfect Ways to Eat Healthy during Christmas Holidays
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive