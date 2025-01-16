Obesity and Cancer: How to Break the Cycle

Obesity increases cancer risk through inflammation, hormonal imbalances, and gut microbiota changes. Prevention starts with weight management, diet, and exercise.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Novel perspectives on the link between obesity and cancer risk: from mechanisms to clinical implications



Go to source Trusted Source



‘Want to lower cancer risk? Lose weight, stay active, and consider medical options like bariatric surgery. #obesityandcancer #healthychoices #medindia’

Advertisement

Role of Hormones and Inflammation in Obesity-Related Cancer

Advertisement

Adipokines, Gut Microbiota, and Their Effect on Cancer Development

Advertisement

Lifestyle Changes and Medical Approaches to Reduce Obesity-Related Cancer Risk

obese patients

Novel perspectives on the link between obesity and cancer risk: from mechanisms to clinical implications- (https:link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11684-024-1094-2 )