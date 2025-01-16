Obesity and Cancer: How to Break the Cycle

Obesity increases cancer risk through inflammation, hormonal imbalances, and gut microbiota changes. Prevention starts with weight management, diet, and exercise.
Obesity is linked to an increased risk of several types of cancer and is known as a complicated and expanding health issue. The mechanisms that relate fat to cancer risk are explained in detail, along with possible clinical implications. Obesity is known to affect the development of cancer through several important processes, including inflammation, hormonal imbalances, deregulation of the gut microbiota, alterations in adipokine levels, and physical and pharmacological stressors(1✔ ✔Trusted Source
Novel perspectives on the link between obesity and cancer risk: from mechanisms to clinical implications
Go to source).
‘Want to lower cancer risk? Lose weight, stay active, and consider medical options like bariatric surgery. #obesityandcancer #healthychoices #medindia’
Advertisement
Role of Hormones and Inflammation in Obesity-Related CancerOne of the main features of obesity is chronic low-grade inflammation in adipose tissue, which contributes to carcinogenesis and is characterized by increased proinflammatory immune cell infiltration and cytokine production.
Obesity-related malignancies are influenced by hormonal imbalances, such as high estrogen levels, particularly in postmenopausal women. In obesity, the gut microbiota is also dysregulated, which encourages inflammation and the development of cancer.
Advertisement
Adipokines, Gut Microbiota, and Their Effect on Cancer DevelopmentAdipokines like leptin and adiponectin, which are secreted by adipose tissue, an active endocrine organ, can either stimulate or prevent the development of cancer depending on how their levels are changed in obesity. Physical factors including interstitial fibrosis and higher abdominal pressure also increase the risk of obesity-related cancer.
Prevention strategies for obesity-related cancers are highlighted, emphasizing the importance of weight management through dietary interventions, physical activity, bariatric surgery, and pharmacotherapy.
Advertisement
Lifestyle Changes and Medical Approaches to Reduce Obesity-Related Cancer RiskDietary modifications, including low-fat, low-carbohydrate, and Mediterranean diets, reduce cancer risk by alleviating inflammation and oxidative stress. Regular physical activity normalizes immune metabolism and mitigates chronic inflammation, reducing the risk of obesity-associated cancers.
Bariatric surgery has been shown to significantly decrease cancer incidence post-surgery. Pharmacological interventions, including weight loss medications and drugs targeting oncogenic pathways, offer a non-surgical approach to cancer prevention in obese individuals.
The review underscores the need for a deeper understanding of the mechanisms linking obesity and cancer to develop personalized prevention and treatment strategies.
It raises questions about the distinct effects of acquired and hereditary obesity on cancer risk, the influence of aging on these effects, and the potential vicious cycle between worsening obesity, gut microbiota dysbiosis, and cancer promotion.
Further research is called for to explore these complex interactions and to evaluate the differential effects of various intervention strategies on the risk of developing different types of obesity-related cancers.
In summary, the review thoroughly examines the connection between obesity and cancer, outlining specific mechanisms and potential intervention strategies.
It emphasizes the importance of targeting obesity-associated oncogenic pathways to prevent cancer development and suggests that a multifaceted approach, combining lifestyle modifications with pharmacological interventions, may be most effective in reducing the incidence of obesity-related cancers.
By shedding light on the complex interplay between obesity and cancer, this review contributes to the development of more effective, personalized, and precise intervention strategies for
Reference:
- Novel perspectives on the link between obesity and cancer risk: from mechanisms to clinical implications- (https:link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s11684-024-1094-2 )
Source-Eurekalert