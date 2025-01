Obesity and Cancer: How to Break the Cycle

Obesity increases cancer risk through inflammation, hormonal imbalances, and gut microbiota changes. Prevention starts with weight management, diet, and exercise.

Role of Hormones and Inflammation in Obesity-Related Cancer

Adipokines, Gut Microbiota, and Their Effect on Cancer Development

Lifestyle Changes and Medical Approaches to Reduce Obesity-Related Cancer Risk

and is known as a complicated and expanding health issue. The mechanisms that relate fat to cancer risk are explained in detail, along with possible clinical implications. Obesity is known to affect the development of cancer through several important processes, including).One of the main features of obesity is, which contributes to carcinogenesis and is characterized by increased proinflammatory immune cell infiltration and cytokine production Obesity-related malignancies are influenced by hormonal imbalances, such as. In obesity, the gut microbiota is also dysregulated, which encourages inflammation and the development of cancer., which are secreted by adipose tissue , an active endocrine organ, can eitherdepending on how their levels are changed in obesity. Physical factors including interstitial fibrosis and higher abdominal pressure also increase the risk of obesity-related cancer.Prevention strategies for obesity-related cancers are highlighted, emphasizing the importance of weight management through dietary interventions, physical activity, bariatric surgery , and pharmacotherapy.Dietary modifications, including. Regular physical activity normalizes immune metabolism and mitigates chronic inflammation, reducing the risk of obesity-associated cancers.. Pharmacological interventions, including weight loss medications and drugs targeting oncogenic pathways, offer a non-surgical approach to cancer prevention in obese individuals.The review underscores the need for a deeper understanding of the mechanisms linking obesity and cancer to develop personalized prevention and treatment strategies.It raises questions about the distinct effects of acquired and hereditary obesity on cancer risk, the influence of aging on these effects, and the potential vicious cycle between worsening obesity, gut microbiota dysbiosis, and cancer promotion.Further research is called for to explore these complex interactions and to evaluate the differential effects of various intervention strategies on the risk of developing different types of obesity-related cancers.In summary, the review thoroughly examines the connection between obesity and cancer, outlining specific mechanisms and potential intervention strategies.It emphasizes the importance of targeting, may be most effective in reducing the incidence of obesity-related cancers.By shedding light on the complex interplay between obesity and cancer, this review contributes to the development of more effective, personalized, and precise intervention strategies for, ultimately aiming to reduce the burden of obesity-related cancers.Source-Eurekalert