Holiday Weight: Why Students Bulk Up and Adults Pack On Fat

With the holiday season now over, many Americans are noticing a slight increase in weight, typically around one to two pounds. Studies indicate that adults, particularly those in midlife and older, tend to gain about 1 to 1.5 pounds during the holiday months from November to January. While this small amount of weight gain may not seem problematic on its own, even modest fat gain can have negative effects on health. Often, the extra weight isn't lost afterward, leading to gradual, long-term weight accumulation that can contribute to various health issues. Based on new research, we now know that college students gain the same amount of weight as older adults during the holiday season; however, they add new muscle not fat.
Holiday Weight Change in a US College Student Sample: A Prospective Observational Cohort Study
Go to source).
The Unique Influence of Holidays on College Students vs. Older AdultsObesity researcher Martin Binks, professor and chair of George Mason University’s Department of Nutrition and Food Studies, was surprised by the findings of this breakthrough research. “The differences between college students’ and older adults' weight gain highlights the importance of understanding weight and health in the context of major life stages and transitions across the lifespan,” says Binks. “At this key transitional stage of life, the influence of the holiday season is uniquely different for college students than later in adulthood. It raises so many important scientific questions about what might be driving this.” Binks is interested in learning more about the reasons for this difference with future studies.
Student-Led Research Under Expert GuidanceBinks has been a metabolic disease scientist and clinician for over 20 years. He has assisted thousands of patients with behavioral pharmacologic and surgical weight loss, health and wellness, and quality of life improvement. He has been chair of George Mason’s Department of Nutrition and Food Studies since August 2024. This publication is the result of a study that was conducted by undergraduate students who were guided by graduate students under Binks’ mentorship. “Mentoring students in conducting impactful research is at the heart of my lifelong passion and is integral to the vision of George Mason’s Nutrition and Food Studies department,” says Binks.
The study "Holiday Weight Change in a US College Student Sample: A Prospective Observational Cohort Study" was published in Obesity Science & Practice.
