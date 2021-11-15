About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Expert Offers Tips to Avoid Weight Gain During Holidays

Hannah Joy
Written by Hannah Joy
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on November 15, 2021 at 7:09 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Enjoy your holidays by having healthier meals that are low in calories
  • Do not skip the first-meal of the day, i.e. breakfast
  • Consume cookies, candies and desserts that are sugar-free

Expert Offers Tips to Avoid Weight Gain During Holidays

Holiday season is here and so are those extra calories. Here are a few tips to help you be proactive with holiday weight management skills.

With the holiday season quickly approaching, some people are filled with the anticipation of spending time with loved ones, goodies galore and feasting on favorite dishes.

Advertisement


Less welcome are the calories that those carb-laden meals and delicious candies carry.

West Virginia University Extension Service Family and Community Development Agent Dana Wright offers some tips to help people be proactive with holiday weight management skills.
Advertisement

Quotes:

"When preparing your holiday dishes, some simple ingredient swaps can transform your foods from high calorie to a healthier lower-calorie alternative. For instance, consider using low-sodium, fat-free chicken broth in dishes like mashed potatoes and dressing, or substituting whole-grain ingredients in muffins and breads.

Also, choosing low-fat cheeses, sour cream and milk ingredients are an easy way to cut back on unhealthy fat and calories. Rely on fresh herbs and spices to add flavor to your meats and dishes to cut down on salt intake but not the most important part—the savory taste."

"We all look forward to the sweet treats that accompany the holiday season. Consider preparing cookies, candies and desserts using sugar-free alternatives, such as Splenda or Truvia. This will allow both diabetic and nondiabetic guests to enjoy something sweet."

"Eating is as much a visual experience as a physical one. When we fill our meal plates, our minds are satisfied once we have eaten all our food. It doesn't matter if you fill a 9-inch plate or a 13-inch plate, your brain will believe it is full after eating both. So, serve dinner on smaller plates.

By shaving those extra inches off your plate, you can avoid adding inches to your waistline. Also, remember to fill half of your plate with non-starchy vegetables, which are low calorie and help keep hunger at bay."

"Avoid the temptation to skip breakfast on the days you know you're planning to eat a holiday meal. Starting the day off with a nutritious breakfast will prevent you from overeating at mealtime later in the day."

"Savor the flavorful foods by eating slowly and mindfully, paying close attention to the sensations that each food produces. Take a break between dinner and dessert to give your stomach time to let your brain know if it needs more food." ̶ Dana Wright, Extension Agent - Logan and Mingo Counties, WVU Extension Service



Source: Newswise
Advertisement
<< World Diabetes Day 2021 – “Access to Diabetes Care: If Not N...

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Health Benefits of Japanese Knotweed
Health Benefits of Japanese Knotweed
World Diabetes Day 2021 -
World Diabetes Day 2021 - "Access to Diabetes Care: If Not Now, When?"
Baby Teeth May Signal Mental Health Disorder Risk in Later Life
Baby Teeth May Signal Mental Health Disorder Risk in Later Life
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Zone Diet Height and Weight-Kids Body Mass Index Exercise To Gain Weight Weight Loss Program For Men Battle of the Bulge Diabetes Type 2 and Its Link to Sugar-Sweetened Beverages Mantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity – Vigorous Physical Activity Quiz on Weight Loss Drugs Causing Weight Gain 

Recommended Reading
Surviving Feasting Season: Perfect Ways to Eat Healthy during Christmas Holidays
Surviving Feasting Season: Perfect Ways to Eat Healthy during Christmas Holidays
Holiday Healthy Eating Tips: Christmas season is here, its's a wonderful time to eat, drink and ......
Happy Holidays, Healthy Holidays!
Happy Holidays, Healthy Holidays!
Make your festive holidays happy and healthy with the help of these useful tips!...
Holiday Weight Gain May Be a Myth
Holiday Weight Gain May Be a Myth
During the holiday season not much weight is gained. People just don't lose the little weight they ....
Battle of the Bulge
Battle of the Bulge
The ‘battle of bulge’ is the toughest of all battles. Once you put on weight it is so difficult to g...
Body Mass Index
Body Mass Index
Body mass index (BMI) is a simple tool that is generally used to estimate the total amount of body f...
Diabetes Type 2 and Its Link to Sugar-Sweetened Beverages
Diabetes Type 2 and Its Link to Sugar-Sweetened Beverages
Sugar-sweetened beverages contribute to metabolic syndrome leading to higher risk for type-2 diabete...
Drugs Causing Weight Gain
Drugs Causing Weight Gain
Medications are among the lesser-known yet common causes of weight gain. Switching over to a lesser ...
Exercise To Gain Weight
Exercise To Gain Weight
Are you underweight and want to know how to gain weight? Exercise or workouts can help you gain weig...
Mantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity – Vigorous Physical Activity
Mantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity – Vigorous Physical Activity
Being physically very active is the mantra to prevent pediatric obesity rather than concentrating ef...
Weight Loss Program For Men
Weight Loss Program For Men
Maintaining a food diary and keeping a track of what you eat is the best way to keep your weight und...
Zone Diet
Zone Diet
The Zone Diet is a weight loss program with a ‘40:30:30’ plan for carbohydrates, fats and proteins ....

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close