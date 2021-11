World Diabetes Day 2021 – “Access to Diabetes Care: If Not Now, When?”

History of World Diabetes Day

Advertisement

Diabetes - The Timeline

World Diabetes day 2021

Access to Diabetes Care

2021 Campaign

Event Undertaken

#Nailing Diabetes challenge is organized to nail a cure for diabetes. People all around the world are invited to paint their nails blue as a sign of raising diabetes awareness.

challenge is organized to nail a cure for diabetes. People all around the world are invited to paint their nails blue as a sign of raising diabetes awareness. An expert panel webinar on "Managing CVD and renal risk in type 2 diabetes: beyond glycaemic control" is scheduled on 20 November 2021 (Saturday) @ 1:00 pm Brussels (+01:00 GMT) by The IDF School of Diabetes.

Facts on Diabetes

India is ranked as the second-largest diabetic population globally, affecting every 1 in 6 Indians.

Nearly 537 million people suffer from diabetes globally and are expected to rise to 578 million by 2030.

Every 1 in 2 adults (232 million) remains undiagnosed with diabetes.

More than 3 out of every 4 diabetic people are from low and middle-income countries.

High blood glucose (hyperglycemia) affects 1 in 6 live births (20 million) during pregnancy.

1 in every 5 people who have diabetes is above 65 years of age (136 million).

Nearly 4.2 million deaths occurred due to diabetes in 2019 and have contributed to a minimum of $760 billion health expenditure (10% of global healthcare expenditure) in 2019.

The first successful islet cell transplantation was done in 2000 and the first artificial pancreas was developed in 2013.

It has been nearly 99 years, 9 months, 22 days (as of 13/11/2021) since the first successful insulin injection on humans.

The first analogue insulin was first introduced in 1996.

To bring down the global burden of diabetes, almost 311 events, around 73 countries are organized globally on World Diabetes Day.

Access to Diabetes Care: - (https://worlddiabetesday.org/) World Diabetes Day 2021 - (https://www.who.int/campaigns/world-diabetes-day/2021) World Diabetes Day 14 November - (https://www.un.org/en/observances/diabetes-day) world diabetes day 2021 - (https://www.diabetes.org.uk/get_involved/world-diabetes-day) World Diabetes Day 2021: Increasing Access to Diabetes Care in the Region of the Americas - (https://www.paho.org/en/events/world-diabetes-day-2021-increasing-access-diabetes-care-region-americas) IDF KiDS programme: Creating a supportive school environment for a healthier future generation - (https://www.idf.org/news)

This is partly due to increased risk factors like obesity . India is ranked as the second-largest diabetic population globally.World Diabetes Day was formulated for the first time inbyas a response to the alarming rise of diabetes.The international day then came into effect officially on 14th November 2007 as per the resolution 61/225 by United Nations General Assembly. The document acknowledgedIn addition, the resolution also invigorated the Member States to improve the care, treatment, and prevention strategies of diabetes through national healthcare policies.Diabetes has been considered to have an arduous march through history since ~1550 BC. However, it was only around the 1850s that the difference between type 2 and type 1 diabetes was rooted.The idea for insulin research was formulated for thefor which he joined John JR Macleod the same year. Banting and Charles H Best used the first extracted insulin in 1921 (later purified in December 1921 by James B Collip) to regulate the blood glucose of a dog, namedFinally, theThis year, the WHO and partners mark the 100th anniversary of the insulin discovery on the international event and consequently intend to bridge the gigantic gap between insulin access and diabetes control since its discovery. World Diabetes Day delivers a prospect tofor enhanced management strategies.With disrupted diabetic care amidst the COVID-19 pandemic , the day additionally warrants high necessity for controlling diabetes among critically ill or hospitalized COVID-19 patients.WHO strives to highlight the challenges that emerged against diabetes this year andThe global 2021 theme for World Diabetes Day 2021-23 provides access to various campaign materials for public guidance on the timely care of diabetes.Theoffers an exclusive opportunity to lance an eloquent change among the lives of millions suffering from diabetes. Officially,on this international diabetes day.- wear a t-shirt, necklace, or bracelet with the blue logo to instigate awareness of this dangerous disease among the public.Activities like organizing or sponsoring a diabetes fair, organizing diabetes-screening camps, disseminating brochures, infographics, toolkits on diabetes care, and raising funds for break-through research in diabetes.Thein collaboration with the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) marked the world diabetes campaign by organizing a global webinar -on 12th November 2021 (Friday).Other events organized:These would help amplify the importance of increasing access to diabetes care and management, for a better quality of life for millions.Source: Medindia