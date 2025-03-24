Active Childhood, Stronger Lungs: Childhood Obesity Raises COPD Risk!

Childhood weight may shape future lung health, with higher BMI linked to a greater risk of COPD in adulthood.

Childhood Obesity and Its Impact on Lung Health

Childhood Origins of Adult Lung Disease as Opportunities for Prevention



Critical Outcomes of the Study

Study Uncovers Link Between Childhood Overweight And Obesity And Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease In Adulthood



Below Average: Women with a below-average childhood BMI had a 9% lower risk of COPD, while no significant reduction was reported for men.

Women with a below-average childhood BMI had a of COPD, while no significant reduction was reported for men. Above Average: Women with an above-average childhood BMI had a 10% higher risk of COPD, while men had a 7% higher risk.

Women with an above-average childhood BMI had a risk of COPD, while men had a risk. Overweight: Women with childhood overweight had a 26% higher COPD risk , while men had a 16% higher risk .

Women with childhood overweight had a , while men had a . Obese: Women with childhood obesity had a 65% higher risk of COPD, while men had a 40% higher risk.

