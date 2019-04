"Reverse Engineered" Brain Cancer Cells Useful for Identifying New Drug Targets

‘‘Reverse engineered’ brain cancer cells have enabled identification of new drug targets for developing treatments for glioblastoma, a very dangerous form of brain cancer.’



Genome-Wide CRISPR-Cas9 Screens Expose Genetic Vulnerabilities and Mechanisms of Temozolomide Sensitivity in Glioblastoma Stem Cells - (https://doi.org/10.1016/j.celrep.2019.03.047)

is one of the most devastating and highly aggressive cancers that result in the development of fast-growing malignant tumors in the brain It causes symptoms such as headaches , seizures and vomiting due to rapid pressure build-up in the brain. Treatment options are few, which include chemotherapy, radiotherapy, and surgery. Moreover, glioblastoma exhibits the highest mortality in both children and adults.Notably, adult glioblastoma cells share the same genes responsible for brain development during infancy and early childhood. The study, published in, has demonstrated that 'reverse engineering' brain cancer stem cells, gene-by-gene, is capable of elucidating many potential drug targets for developing targeted therapies against this cancer.The study was jointly led by Dr. Peter Dirks, MD, PhD and Dr. Stéphane Angers, PhD, with active collaboration from Dr. Samuel Weiss, PhD.Dr. Dirks is a Staff Neurosurgeon and Senior Scientist at the Hospital for Sick Children (SickKids) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. He is also a Professor of Neurosurgery at the University of Toronto, Canada. Dr. Dirks is credited for discovering cancer stem cells in brain tumors, way back in 2003.Dr. Stéphane Angers is an Associate Professor at the Leslie Dan Faculty of Pharmacy, University of Toronto, Ontario, Canada.The study collaborator was Dr. Samuel Weiss, PhD, who is a Professor in the Cumming School of Medicine's Departments of Cell Biology, Anatomy, Physiology, and Pharmacology at the University of Calgary, Alberta, Canada.says Dirks.Dr. Anger's lab focuses on CRISPR-Cas9 technology for investigating cancer. Researchers at his lab used 10 patient-derived glioblastoma stem cell cultures from Dirk's lab, and carried out what is termed as CRISPR 'cell fitness screens'. This technique enabled the researchers to look for genes in the cancer stem cells that are essential for cell growth and survival, which therefore facilitate the progression of cancer.says Angers.Using CRISPR-Cas9, the researchers at Anger's lab systematically knocked out each of the 20,000 genes - one gene at a time - in the glioblastoma cells from the 10 patients. They found that multiple genetic vulnerabilities can lead to cancer Of note is the fact that the study is one of the first instances where CRISPR screens were performed directly in parallel on multiple patient cells that had been freshly isolated. Moreover, the study generated a huge amount of new data that could be mined to identify novel drug targets for glioblastoma.A gene, termed as, was crucial for persistence of the tumors in 7 of the 10 glioblastoma patient cell cultures. The collaborators, led by Dr. Weiss, tested the efficacy of a drug ( Temozolomide ) that is used for treating leukemia, in preclinical models for inhibiting thegene product in glioblastoma stem cells.says Angers.A substantial amount of time, effort and money have been spent in recent years for sequencing the genome of cancer cells. While this has provided insights into the mutations in glioblastoma cells, it has not resulted in advancements in the development of treatments for this cancer. This indicates that information about genetic mutations is not sufficient as this provides a static picture of cancer.The study, therefore, highlights the fact that a better understanding of the functioning of cancer cells as well as specific genes responsible for tumor growth is essential, so that the tumor cells can be effectively targeted and killed.Source: Medindia