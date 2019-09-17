Cancer Cells Exhibit Cannibalism to Survive Chemotherapy: Here’s How

Cancer cells exhibit the phenomenon of cannibalism

Cancer cells are capable of surviving chemotherapy by 'eating' their neighboring tumor cells, reveals new research from the Tulane University School of Medicine in New Orleans, Louisiana, USA. The study indicates that this cannibalistic behavior of the cancer cells provide the energy to sustain themselves till the chemotherapy course is over, so that afterward they can cause tumor relapse.