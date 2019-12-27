medindia

IIT Hyderabad Team Reveals How a Protein Repairs DNA Damage

by Iswarya on  December 27, 2019 at 10:48 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad researchers has discovered the working of a protein that repairs damaged DNA. In humans, this special class of proteins called 'DNA proteins' gets activated in response to damaged DNA. The findings of the study are published in the journal Nucleic Acid Research.
IIT Hyderabad Team Reveals How a Protein Repairs DNA Damage
IIT Hyderabad Team Reveals How a Protein Repairs DNA Damage

With more awareness about the impact of DNA damage on all diseases, there is a global effort to learn how these repair proteins work, both as an educational exercise and as the foundation for therapeutic interventions.

Show Full Article


The study headed by Dr. Anindya Roy, Associate Professor, Department of Biotechnology, IIT Hyderabad.

The study results, conducted in collaboration with Dr. Arun Goyal, Professor, Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering, IIT Guwahati.

Any DNA damage can result in outcomes that can range from mild unperceivable changes, like the sudden appearance of a harmless mole, to fatal diseases, like cancer. The retention of DNA integrity is, hence, vital for the proper function and survival of all organisms. The protection of DNA is daunting as the possibility of damage by external sources and the inherent instability of DNA itself.

"Our laboratory at IIT Hyderabad attempts to understand the workings of the DNA damage repair proteins. Certain types of chemicals produced spontaneously in the body can cause DNA damages and, if not fixed quickly, may trigger cell death," reports Dr. Anindya Roy.

The doctoral student in his lab Ms. Monisha Mohan found the mechanism by which these DNA repair proteins accumulate when DNA is under threat. They investigated the action of one specific protein called ALKBH3 or alkB homolog 3 and the team have unraveled the mechanism by which ALKBH3 brings about demethylation.

"We have discovered that ALKBH3 has a direct protein-protein interaction with another protein called RAD51C, and this communication stimulates ALKBH3-mediated repair of methyl-adduct found within 3- tailed DNA", explains Dr. Anindya Roy on the technical aspects of their discovery.

The team is excited by the universality of the mechanism because it is just as suitable to the bacterium as it is to humans. "The knowledge obtained from our studies might, in the long term, be useful from a cancer therapeutic perspective," believes Dr. Anindya Roy.

Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Recommended Reading

Working at Night Will Affect Your Body's Ability to Repair DNA Damage

Night shift workers are found to have low melatonin levels during the night, which affect their ability to repair DNA damage caused by free radicals.

New Insights into Premature Aging and DNA Damage

We cannot escape the reality of aging but there are some who are unfortunate to experience premature aging. Research now gives us new insight into aging and repairing DNA damage.

Antioxidants in Tomato Juice Protect Against DNA Damage Caused by Low Dose Exposures to X-rays

Antioxidants in tomato juice such as lycopene and beta-carotene may reduce DNA damage, following low-dose x-ray or radiation exposure during investigations.

Thirdhand Smoke Causes DNA Damage

New study sheds light on yet another ill-effect of smoking. Thirdhand smoke, the residual smoke left over on surfaces such as walls, floors and furniture, can be extremely dangerous to health.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Baby Food - Basics

The healthiest baby foods can be made at home. Products from big brands that claim to develop infants’ health in a variety of ways are no match for nutritious home-made preparations.

Diet and Nutrition Tips for Athletes

Athletes can be physically fit by consuming a well balanced nutritious diet, which keeps them mentally alert not only during and after the sports events but all around the year. Here are some simple and essential diet and nutrition tips for athletes.

DNA Finger Printing

DNA fingerprinting is a technique which helps forensic scientists and legal experts solve crimes, identity thefts, legal suits and terrorism cases.

Epigenetics

In the recent years ‘epigenetics’ represents inheritable changes in gene expression that do not include DNA alterations.

Genetic Testing of Diseases

Genetic testing helps to confirm a genetic condition in an individual and involves q complex laboratory techniques

Magical Millets for Your Health

Millets are far more nutrient dense than wheat and rice. They are inexpensive and tasty too. Nutritionists now advise switching to millets from wheat and rice.

Oxidative Stress / Free Radicals Cell Injury

Oxidative stress is a form of injury to body tissues due to increase in free radicals. If the injury is sustained it leads to chronic diseases.

More News on:

DNA Finger PrintingGenetic Testing of DiseasesAmyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)EpigeneticsMagical Millets for Your HealthBaby Food - BasicsDiet and Nutrition Tips for AthletesNutrition IQAcute Coronary SyndromeOxidative Stress / Free Radicals Cell Injury
Premium Membership Benefits

What's New on Medindia

Autism Risk Can Now be Predicted by Sperm Analysis

Cubital Tunnel Syndrome

Surviving Feasting Season: Perfect Ways to Eat Healthy during Christmas Holidays
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive