Scientists have found that cancer cells cause neighboring cells to regress into stem-cell-like states and metastasize.

Cancer Cells Influence Neighbor Cells Causing Metastasis

‘Do cancer cells influence healthy cells? Yes, cancer cells influence healthy cells. A new study shows that cancer cells cause neighboring cells in the tumor microenvironment to regress into stem-cell-like states and metastasize.’

