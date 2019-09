Cancer Cells Influence Neighbor Cells Causing Metastasis

‘Do cancer cells influence healthy cells? Yes, cancer cells influence healthy cells. A new study shows that cancer cells cause neighboring cells in the tumor microenvironment to regress into stem-cell-like states and metastasize.’

Details of the Study The research team discovered that healthy, non-cancerous cells in the



The colored labeled cells can be identified with non-colored cells which have not yet been influenced by cancerous cells. Ilaria's lab used this labeling and tagging system to study tumor cells in mouse

Results of the Study The study found that labeled parenchymal cells from the lung had features similar to stem cells with a capacity to renew itself and replicate. These cells from the lungs when mixed with tumor cells and cultured in the lab supported rapid tumor growth and helped the



Joo-Hyeon Lee, senior author of the paper, said that cells which received proteins from neighboring cancer cells almost turned into stem-cell-like states to become different cell types.



This system can be clearly used to tag cancerous cells and their influence over surrounding tumor microenvironments to predict and prognosticate the likelihood of metastasis.



The researchers hope that this system will be used by other scientists to study how cancers survive, grow and resist treatments.



The study was published in the journal Nature



A group of researchers from Tumour-Host Interaction Laboratory, The Francis Crick Institute, London; Wellcome—MRC Cambridge Stem Cell Institute, University of Cambridge; Department of Physiology, Development and Neuroscience, University of Cambridge and Leibniz Institute on Aging, Fritz Lipmann Institute (FLI), Germany studied how cancer cells in a tumor influence healthy cells surrounding the tumor to cause metastasis