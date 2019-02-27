Melanoma cells that are likely to metastasize to other parts of the body could be identified using artificial intelligence (AI). The machine uses microscopic cameras to record videos of cells. The appearance and behavioral patterns of cells having metastatic potential could be recognized through this technology.

Artificial Intelligence Could Predict Metastasis in Cancer

‘The findings of the study could lead to better treatment approaches for metastatic cancer.’

The method, called "quantitative live cell histology," was presented recently at the American Society for Cell Biology/EMBO conference in San Diego by Dr. Assaf Zaritsky, of the BGU Department of Software and Information Systems Engineering, and UTSU Prof. Gaudenz Danuser.The group demonstrated that their representation of the functional state of individual cells can predict the likelihood that a stage III melanoma, with malignancies limited to the lymphatic system, will progress to stage IV, in which the cancer has spread from the principal area to the rest of the patient's body."Beyond metastasis prediction potential, the computer models also allowed us to distinguish between cancer cells taken from different patients by quantifying factors that are not visible to the naked eye," says Dr. Zaritsky.Source: Eurekalert