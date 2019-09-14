Genetic Mechanisms Involved in Vision Decoded: Here’s How

The genetic mechanisms involved in migration of neurons from the retina to the brain has been discovered

This neuronal migration plays a key role in generation of vision in humans

This could have important applications in regenerative medicine

The complex molecular mechanism involved in the formation of the retina and differentiation of retinal and neuronal cells into the various components of the visual system in mammals has been deciphered by scientists at the University of Geneva in collaboration with the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne or École Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne (EPFL), Lausanne, Switzerland.