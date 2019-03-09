Breast Cancer Cells May Go Into ‘Sleeper Mode’ After Treatment

.
The research team undertook the study to gain more insight
into this phenomenon and find possible answers how and why some cancer cells
entered a dormant state and became active later.
Dr Luca Magnani, from Imperial's Department of Surgery and
Cancer and lead author of this study, said: "For a long time scientists
have debated whether hormone therapies - which are a very effective
treatment and save millions of lives - work by killing breast cancer cells
or whether the drugs flip them into a dormant 'sleeper' state. If we can
unlock the secrets of these dormant cells, we may be able to find a way of
preventing cancer coming back, either
by holding the cells in permanent sleep mode, or be waking them up and killing
them."
Unlocking Effects of Hormone Therapy on Breast
Cancer Cells
- The team looked
at 50,000 single breast cancer cells in the lab
- They found that
exposing the tumor cells to hormones rendered at least some of these cells
to enter into an inactive dormant state
- Interestingly,
these dormant or sleeper cells appear to be an intermediate stage before
cancer becomes resistant to treatment
- These sleeper
cells were also more likely to travel around the body and spread to distant
sites and may wake up in other sites resulting in secondary cancers
The findings of the study suggest that hormonal treatment
does induce some cancer cells to become inactive only to awaken later leading
to cancer recurrence
that has spread to distant sites and also more
difficult to treat.
In fact, previous research by the same team had analyzed how
breast cancer cells become resistant to hormone treatment, and found that
cancer cells make their own 'fuel' that prevents them from being starved of
energy to grow by the cancer drugs. The findings of the current study could be
another piece in the puzzle seeking answers to hormonal effects on breast cancer cells
.
The exact mechanism by which the breast cancer cells switch
off and enter a dormant mode and switch back on to an active mode is not clear,
but the study team feel that unlocking the secrets of these dormant cells
might help in preventing cancer recurrence
, either by keeping the cells
permanently in the sleep mode, or activating them and killing them.
Scope of the Study
- Further research
can determine if prolonging duration of hormone treatment for breast cancer could
prevent sleeper cancer cells from waking up
- Future research
can identify how "dormant" cells are created and explore methods to tackle
these "dormant" cells and preventing cancer recurrence
In summary, hormonal treatment of breast cancer may induce
some tumor cells to go into a "dormant sleeper" state, which may cause
recurrence of breast cancer even after treatment, at a later date. Effective
ways to tackle these dormant cells need to be found in order to save the lives
of several women diagnosed with breast cancer.
Reference :
- Single-cell transcriptomics reveals multi-step adaptations to endocrine therapy - (https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-019-11721-9)
Source: Medindia