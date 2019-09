Breast Cancer Cells May Go Into ‘Sleeper Mode’ After Treatment

Unlocking Effects of Hormone Therapy on Breast Cancer Cells

The team looked at 50,000 single breast cancer cells in the lab

They found that exposing the tumor cells to hormones rendered at least some of these cells to enter into an inactive dormant state

Interestingly, these dormant or sleeper cells appear to be an intermediate stage before cancer becomes resistant to treatment

These sleeper cells were also more likely to travel around the body and spread to distant sites and may wake up in other sites resulting in secondary cancers

Scope of the Study

Further research can determine if prolonging duration of hormone treatment for breast cancer could prevent sleeper cancer cells from waking up

Future research can identify how "dormant" cells are created and explore methods to tackle these "dormant" cells and preventing cancer recurrence

Dr Luca Magnani, from Imperial's Department of Surgery and Cancer and lead author of this study, said:The findings of the study suggest thatthat has spread to distant sites and also more difficult to treat.In fact, previous research by the same team had analyzed how breast cancer cells become resistant to hormone treatment, and found that cancer cells make their own 'fuel' that prevents them from being starved of energy to grow by the cancer drugs. The findings of the current study could be another piece in the puzzle seeking answers to hormonal effects on breast cancer cells The exact mechanism by which the breast cancer cells switch off and enter a dormant mode and switch back on to an active mode is not clear, but the study team feel, either by keeping the cells permanently in the sleep mode, or activating them and killing them.In summary, hormonal treatment of breast cancer may induce some tumor cells to go into a "dormant sleeper" state, which may cause recurrence of breast cancer even after treatment, at a later date.Source: Medindia