How Mental Health Can Help Beat Cancer

Lifestyle changes with strong mental strength emphasizing hope and resilience can help overcome cancer.
Can you beat cancer? Arjun Sen, a 32-year-old man beats cancer by changing his eating habits and lifestyle with strong mental health. Arjun Sen started puking blood in the middle of a meeting and was rushed to the hospital. He was diagnosed with cancer when he was only 32. The doctors said he had less than 100 days to live.
Beating Cancer for His DaughterWhen his life was shattered, his conversation with his daughter gave him another chance to live. ‘Dad, are you dying?’ ‘Will you be there at my wedding?’ she asked. At that moment he realised that he had to fight cancer for her.
He started eating healthy, had regular check-ups, and took loans for the best treatment. His chemotherapy sessions made his body weak yet, he didn’t lose hope. The doctors and nurses said that ‘cancer won’t kill you but losing hope will.’
After 25 years, he has beaten cancer, written books, and spoken about his journey in the hope that it could help others. His life story was made into a movie and he says, “I know that the only good way to live is adding life to days and not days to life.”
Mental Health's Role in Fighting CancerStrong mental health can help beat cancer by boosting resilience, reducing stress and anxiety, and improving overall well-being. With emotional support, one can improve the quality of life.
Positive mental states like hope and optimism can enhance immune function during treatments. Reduced stress lowers the cortisol level which can help in healing. Lifestyle changes like a healthy
Advertisement
Source-Medindia