About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

How Mental Health Can Help Beat Cancer

by Swethapriya Sampath on Jan 16 2025 10:06 PM

Lifestyle changes with strong mental strength emphasizing hope and resilience can help overcome cancer.

How Mental Health Can Help Beat Cancer
Can you beat cancer? Arjun Sen, a 32-year-old man beats cancer by changing his eating habits and lifestyle with strong mental health.
Arjun Sen started puking blood in the middle of a meeting and was rushed to the hospital. He was diagnosed with cancer when he was only 32. The doctors said he had less than 100 days to live.

Lifetime Risk Calculator for Cancers
Lifetime Risk Calculator for Cancers
What are your chances for developing some common cancers in your lifetime - find out now.

Beating Cancer for His Daughter

When his life was shattered, his conversation with his daughter gave him another chance to live. ‘Dad, are you dying?’ ‘Will you be there at my wedding?’ she asked. At that moment he realised that he had to fight cancer for her.

He started eating healthy, had regular check-ups, and took loans for the best treatment. His chemotherapy sessions made his body weak yet, he didn’t lose hope. The doctors and nurses said that ‘cancer won’t kill you but losing hope will.’

After 25 years, he has beaten cancer, written books, and spoken about his journey in the hope that it could help others. His life story was made into a movie and he says, “I know that the only good way to live is adding life to days and not days to life.”

Mental Health's Role in Fighting Cancer

Strong mental health can help beat cancer by boosting resilience, reducing stress and anxiety, and improving overall well-being. With emotional support, one can improve the quality of life.

Positive mental states like hope and optimism can enhance immune function during treatments. Reduced stress lowers the cortisol level which can help in healing. Lifestyle changes like a healthy diet, regular exercise, and mental strength can encourage treatment adherence.

Advertisement
Black Cardamom: Indian Ayurvedic Spice Works Wonders in Lung Cancer Treatment
Black Cardamom: Indian Ayurvedic Spice Works Wonders in Lung Cancer Treatment
Can black cardamom treat lung cancer? Yes, black cardamom, commonly used in Indian traditional medicine (Ayurveda), can work wonders in the fight against lung cancer.


Source-Medindia
Eating Mushrooms Lowers Cancer Risk
Eating Mushrooms Lowers Cancer Risk
Higher mushroom consumption is associated with a lower risk of cancer. Individuals who regularly ate mushrooms had a significantly lower risk of breast cancer.

Recommended Readings
Latest Cancer News
View All
Advertisement

Home

Consult

e-Book

Articles

News

Calculators

Drugs

Directories

Education