About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Black Cardamom: Indian Ayurvedic Spice Works Wonders in Lung Cancer Treatment

Adeline Dorcas
Written by Adeline Dorcas
Medically Reviewed by The Medindia Medical Review Team on August 3, 2022 at 1:02 PM
Font : A-A+

Highlights:
  • Black cardamom, commonly used in Indian traditional medicine, can work wonders in the fight against lung cancer
  • Bioactive compounds such as cardamonin and alpinetin in black cardamom are found to be more effective against lung cancer cells

Black Cardamom: Indian Ayurvedic Spice Works Wonders in Lung Cancer Treatment

Black cardamom, commonly used in Indian cuisine, can play a key role in lung cancer treatment and prevention, suggests a new study.

The main challenges associated with existing lung cancer drugs are severe side effects and drug resistance. There is hence a constant need to explore new molecules for improving the survival rate and quality of life of lung cancer patients.

Spices Boost Your Health
Spices Boost Your Health
Spices have been used in ancient medicines to cure a wide range of diseases. They are a part of our home-remedy. Science is exploring more about the health benefits of spices today.
Advertisement


Time to Fight Cancer with Indian Ayurveda

In Indian Ayurvedic medicine, black cardamom has been used in formulations to treat cancer and lung conditions. A team of researchers from the NUS Faculty of Science, NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, and NUS College of Design and Engineering studied the scientific basis behind this traditional medicinal practice and provided evidence of the cytotoxic effect of black cardamom on lung cancer cells.

The research highlighted the spice as a source of potent bioactives, such as cardamonin and alpinetin, which could be used in the treatment or prevention of lung cancer. The study is the first to report the association of black cardamom extract with oxidative stress induction in lung cancer cells, and compare the spice's effects on lung, breast and liver cancer cells.
Top Ten Health Problems You can Solve with Herbs and Spices
Top Ten Health Problems You can Solve with Herbs and Spices
Naturally available spices and herbs can help treat plenty of everyday ailments and health problems in the form of home remedies. These are safe and cheap.
Advertisement

The findings could potentially lead to the discovery of safe and effective new bioactives which can prevent or cure cancer formation. The research was first published in the Journal of Ethnopharmacology in December 2021.

Delving into the Science Behind Ayurveda

The research provides the verification of ethnomedical uses of black cardamom for its effect on lung-related conditions. Black cardamom is typically used in Asian households in rice preparations, curries and stews either as a whole spice or in powdered form. The spice is also prescribed in Indian Ayurvedic medicine in powder form where it is used for conditions such as cough, lung congestion, pulmonary tuberculosis, and throat diseases. In addition, black cardamom has been used in medicine formulations for cancer patients in some rural and tribal cultures in India.

In the NUS study, black cardamom fruits were powdered and sequentially extracted with five types of solvents, including organic solvents and water. This allowed the researchers to evaluate the best solvents to extract the most potent actives in the fruit. The various types of black cardamom extracts were then tested for their cytotoxicity against several types of cancer cells. These included cancer cells from the lung, liver and breast. Among the three types of cells, lung cancer cells were least likely to survive when tested with the black cardamom extracts.

"The study lays the foundation for further study on whether consuming black cardamom can prevent, or help as a therapeutic for, lung cancer. Previous research papers on black cardamom's effects on cancer were preliminary and did not link research findings with the use of black cardamom in traditional medicine. There was also not enough screening done using different cancer cells to understand which cancer cells were most responsive to black cardamom extracts," said Pooja Makhija, a doctoral student from the Department of Chemistry at NUS Faculty of Science.

= The sequential extraction method using hexane followed by dichloromethane produced a black cardamom extract that was most effective against lung cancer cells. Dichloromethane extract treated cells were found to be killed mainly by apoptotic pathway where the measure of live cells, dropped to less than an average of about 20 percent after 48 hours of contact with the black cardamom extracted using dichloromethane. Cell death was caused by apoptosis with cells displaying morphological changes, such as shape distortion and shrinkage, increased oxidative stress, and a failure in DNA damage repair.

After running the black cardamom extract though liquid chromatography mass spectrometry analysis, the researchers linked the presence of two well-researched bioactives, cardamonin and alpinetin, to the cytotoxic potential of black cardamom.

"With black cardamom being commonly used as an important spice in cooking, further in-depth investigation about its impact on lung cancer progression in the pre-clinical models can provide strong evidence in support of the "food as medicine" philosophy of Hippocrates that has been neglected to great extent in the present day," said Associate Professor Gautam Sethi from the Department of Pharmacology at the NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine, who was a collaborator for the research.

Potential Applications for Cancer Research

"The black cardamom extract used in the study can potentially be used to isolate and identify more novel chemical compounds that can be effective against cancer cells. These new actives could then undergo cellular, pre-clinical and clinical testing for further development into drugs for treating cancer," said co-principal investigator Adjunct Associate Professor Bert Grobben from Department of Industrial Systems Engineering and Management at the NUS College Design of Engineering.

Reference:

1. NUS study: Black cardamom effective against lung cancer cells - (https://news.nus.edu.sg/black-cardamom-effective-against-lung-cancer/)

Source: Eurekalert
Spice Up Your Meals for Surprising Health Benefits
Spice Up Your Meals for Surprising Health Benefits
What's special about spicy foods? Spices not only benefit a dish's flavour and colour but also your health through certain compounds.

Citations   close

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Adeline Dorcas. (2022, August 03). Black Cardamom: Indian Ayurvedic Spice Works Wonders in Lung Cancer Treatment. Medindia. Retrieved on Aug 03, 2022 from https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/black-cardamom-indian-ayurvedic-spice-works-wonders-in-lung-cancer-treatment-208158-1.htm.

  • MLA

    Adeline Dorcas. "Black Cardamom: Indian Ayurvedic Spice Works Wonders in Lung Cancer Treatment". Medindia. Aug 03, 2022. <https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/black-cardamom-indian-ayurvedic-spice-works-wonders-in-lung-cancer-treatment-208158-1.htm>.

  • Chicago

    Adeline Dorcas. "Black Cardamom: Indian Ayurvedic Spice Works Wonders in Lung Cancer Treatment". Medindia. https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/black-cardamom-indian-ayurvedic-spice-works-wonders-in-lung-cancer-treatment-208158-1.htm. (accessed Aug 03, 2022).

  • Harvard

    Adeline Dorcas. 2021. Black Cardamom: Indian Ayurvedic Spice Works Wonders in Lung Cancer Treatment. Medindia, viewed Aug 03, 2022, https://www.medindia.net/news/healthwatch/black-cardamom-indian-ayurvedic-spice-works-wonders-in-lung-cancer-treatment-208158-1.htm.

Advertisement

Lung Cancer Screening
Lung Cancer Screening
Lung cancer accounts for nearly 1.3 million deaths annually worldwide. Lung cancer screening can help in early detection of cancer and possible cure.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
World Breastfeeding Week 2022: 'Step Up For Breastfeeding'
World Breastfeeding Week 2022: 'Step Up For Breastfeeding'
World Hepatitis Day 2022 - 'Bringing Hepatitis Care Closer to You'
World Hepatitis Day 2022 - 'Bringing Hepatitis Care Closer to You'
Diet Tips to Improve Body Odor
Diet Tips to Improve Body Odor
View all
Recommended Reading
AsbestosisAsbestosis
Lung BiopsyLung Biopsy
Lung CancerLung Cancer
PneumoconiosisPneumoconiosis
SilicosisSilicosis
Smoking among WomenSmoking among Women
Tattoos A Body ArtTattoos A Body Art
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Lung Biopsy Lung Cancer Cancer and Homeopathy Cancer Facts Asbestosis Cancer Tattoos A Body Art Pneumoconiosis Smoking among Women Silicosis 

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Pressure Calculator Daily Calorie Requirements Drug - Food Interactions Blood - Sugar Chart A-Z Drug Brands in India Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Noscaphene (Noscapine) Find a Hospital Accident and Trauma Care Find a Doctor
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close